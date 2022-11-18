SHERIDAN — A group that started out of the Center for a Vital Community’s study circles on mental health early this year has officially earned status as a chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
According to Terri Markham, the chapter’s chair, becoming an affiliate has been challenging.
“It is a long process that NAMI national updated in the midst of our application, which meant we had to start over with their new process,” Markham said. “The whole team feels strongly that it was worth the effort, though, as NAMI is well known and has access to many programs we can use in our community.”
The local chapter will provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
Markham said the chapter has kicked off a yearlong awareness campaign in which it will provide opportunities to reduce the stigmas around mental health and increase knowledge of resources available locally.
The group also plans to launch peer support groups in early 2023.
The local NAMI chapter is also seeking members and volunteers. The group has started fundraising for an emergency mental health fund that could help provide community members with access to mental health care providers. Initial efforts to raise money for the fund started with bake sales that took place at summer 3rd Thursday events.
“We’re also in search of local mental health providers who will accept vouchers or provide discounts to referrals from NAMI,” Markham said.
As part of the group’s awareness campaign, Dec. 5 will feature a “Let’s get REEL” event at the Thorne-Rider Campus Center on the Sheridan College campus. The series of events will feature movie screenings that address mental health and guest speakers. The December film will be “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and local expert Victor Ashear will provide coping skills for surviving the holidays.
Other upcoming events the NAMI chapter has helped organize include a BINGO night at Black Tooth Brewing Co. on Dec. 7 to raise funds for the group and a Dec. 8 partnership with SAGE Community Arts. The Dec. 8 event will feature a pop-up gallery reception featuring NAMI Sheridan Wyoming and half of all commissions from art sold that night will benefit NAMI’s emergency fund.
To get involved or learn more about the local NAMI chapter, find the group on Facebook and Instagram or email namisheridan@gmail.com.