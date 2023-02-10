SHERIDAN — The Suicide Prevention Coalition is looking forward to a potential grant opportunity for next spring. Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America has a drug free communities grant that offers $125,000 a year for five years to local coalitions that aim to reduce youth drug, alcohol and tobacco use through community wide involvement, Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said.
Because the Suicide Prevention Coalition targets solely mental health and suicide, meeting the requirements to qualify for the grant would mean broadening the scope of its efforts. Perkins is considering banding together with other local organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Volunteers of America and the Sheridan affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness to create a new coalition under the working title “Healthy Sheridan County.”
“I’m not able to use [federal] prevention dollars for NAMI per se, but if we’re under Healthy Sheridan County, then I’d have more flexibility because my areas are substance abuse, tobacco, underage drinking, other drugs and suicide,” Perkins said. “So, by creating that overarching coalition, it gives us more ability to work on things in the community.”
Healthy Sheridan County would work to address suicide prevention and substance abuse and would work closely within many areas of the community.
“[CADCA] is really all about collaboration within the community. There’s 12 sectors of the community that you need to have on board, the faith community, different organizations, seniors, schools, law enforcement, there’s all these different kinds,” Perkins said.
In addition to putting a focus on substance abuse, the grant also requires a coalition to have been up and running for at least six months. Because the grant applications for this year are due in April, Perkins said she aims to put the new coalition together this year and apply for the grant in 2024.
Along with joining forces to put together Healthy Sheridan County, the Suicide Prevention Coalition is also looking to assist local organizations in obtaining Question, Persuade and Refer training, Perkins said. QPR training helps professionals and community members to better approach the topic of potential suicidal ideation with a loved one by asking the right questions in the right words, persuading a suicidal person to stay alive and referring them to resources to get help.
Helaine McRae, support center manager at The Hub on Smith, said QPR training could be beneficial not only to staff members at The Hub but the elderly they serve due to generational differences in approaching mental health.
“That would definitely be a good training for elderly people who don’t have that kind of vocabulary at all. They weren’t raised on that,” McRae said.
Tom Schnatterbeck, psychologist at Sheridan High School, said this training is already available to students of middle and high school age. Perkins herself is certified to administer the training and has been doing so for ninth-graders at SHS several times a year.
QPR training is also available to Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors, said Sandy Thiel, community liaison at BBBS, providing local teenagers who work with younger children an additional opportunity to learn.
“There is a training specifically geared toward our high school mentors in that issue online,” Thiel said. “Of course, our ‘bigs,’ our mentors, high school or older, have the opportunity to take many courses online around not only suicide, but dealing with difficult issues like when you hear someone is cutting, those kinds of things.”
If the Healthy Sheridan County coalition forms in 2023 and develops partnerships to address the community’s most pressing issues around mental health, the awarded grant could be used to cover costs of trainings, outreach, marketing and more, expanding local prevention efforts to address mental health struggles at the source.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.