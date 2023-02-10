SHERIDAN — The Suicide Prevention Coalition is looking forward to a potential grant opportunity for next spring. Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America has a drug free communities grant that offers $125,000 a year for five years to local coalitions that aim to reduce youth drug, alcohol and tobacco use through community wide involvement, Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said.

Because the Suicide Prevention Coalition targets solely mental health and suicide, meeting the requirements to qualify for the grant would mean broadening the scope of its efforts. Perkins is considering banding together with other local organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Volunteers of America and the Sheridan affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness to create a new coalition under the working title “Healthy Sheridan County.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you