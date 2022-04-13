SHERIDAN — Piney Island Native Plants and the Sheridan County Conservation District have partnered to sell perennial variety packages through the SCCD's tree program.
The variety package includes seven each of the following:
• blanket flower
• Rocky Mountain penstemon
• Smooth aster
• Western yarrow
• Wild bergamot
The perennials grow locally and ready to to be used in conservation plantings for pollinator and wildlife habitat, species diversity, erosion control and more.
For additional information or to order you package, see sccdwy.org/tree-program.
Orders will be accepted through April 15.