SHERIDAN — Two high school students from Sheridan County showcased practical career skills in Atlanta, Georgia, last week at the SkillsUSA Championships.

Isaac Adsit, a rising senior at Big Horn High School, placed 16th in the photography category at the competition out of 39 other participants. Marly Graham, a recent graduate of Sheridan High School, placed fifth in the job interview category out of 60 contestants.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

