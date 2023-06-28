SHERIDAN — Two high school students from Sheridan County showcased practical career skills in Atlanta, Georgia, last week at the SkillsUSA Championships.
Isaac Adsit, a rising senior at Big Horn High School, placed 16th in the photography category at the competition out of 39 other participants. Marly Graham, a recent graduate of Sheridan High School, placed fifth in the job interview category out of 60 contestants.
SkillsUSA is a nationwide organization that partners with teachers, students and industry professionals to give youth trade skills, career readiness and technical job knowledge. Students work with their school’s SkillsUSA team and advisors to practice for competitions, where they demonstrate what they’ve learned.
It was Graham’s first time and Adsit’s second time competing at the national championship, which runs in conjunction with the National Leadership and Skills Conference. Both students medaled at the state competition in April this year, which qualified them for the contest in Atlanta.
Adsit said SkillsUSA has helped him figure out the best way to play to his strengths in competitions and has allowed him to develop a better sense of what he enjoys about photography. He often travels to Yellowstone National Park to take photos of wildlife and scenery.
“Photography is considered an art, so everyone has very interesting perspectives on it. It’s all about the judges and their personal style,” Adsit said. “I'm much more confident behind the camera and I know my own style significantly more now. It allows me to be who I am.”
Heidi Richins, chair of the technical education department at Sheridan High School and Graham’s SkillsUSA advisor, has been involved with the SkillsUSA program for 14 years. She said the organization gives students the opportunity to measure themselves and their skill sets against others from around the country, and allows them to gain real-world experience in career areas that interest them.
“I think [SkillsUSA participants] see a pathway to a career and a future in a skilled occupation,” Richins said. “They say, ‘Boy I can do this, and I can build on that. I have those industry credentials.’ So it’s just a great all-around thing for kids.”
Though not every student gets the opportunity to compete at the national championship, Richins said the SkillsUSA program at Sheridan High School is about so much more than just competing. The program also works to pair students with internships and jobs that align with their strengths, and fosters an environment that encourages youth to branch out and make connections with others.
“The students just do phenomenal,” Richins said. “It can be a real motivator for these kids.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.