SHERIDAN — People filed into the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Tuesday morning ready for a history lesson. As part of this year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo festivities, local historians spent the morning recounting tales of Sheridan’s rodeo history and bygone components of the event, including the All American Indian Days and Miss Indian America competition, to remind spectators of the ways history continues to impact lives today.
Intended to provide information about Sheridan County history and generate conversations about community members’ memories of the area, Tuesday’s event — one of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Explore History events — offered tourists and locals a glimpse into the early days of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Despite its rodeo theme, this week’s Explore History events are a monthly endeavor, hosted by the SCLT and The Hub on Smith on the second Tuesday of each month.
During her presentation, SCLT Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger examined the early years of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s 91-year history. Founded as an annual rodeo in 1931, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo was initially a three-day spectacle — invariably including a parade or two — intended to maintain Sheridan’s Western history and heritage at a permanent site with ongoing funding.
That permanent site — which included a new grandstand, completed in 1936 — was the Sheridan County Fairgrounds on Fifth Street, Edinger said, and is still used for the event today. The site is even honored on the National Register of Historic Places, for its significance to Sheridan County’s agricultural and rodeo history.
Meanwhile, Judy Slack, a volunteer with Big Horn City Historical Society and former manager of the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Wyoming Room, discussed Native Americans’ contributions to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
Despite facing rampant discrimination throughout the early years of the rodeo, members of the Crow Tribe have always been involved in the local rodeo, Slack explained, while members of many other tribes took part in the rodeo’s All American Indian Days and Miss Indian America competitions, held in Sheridan annually from 1953 to 1984. These events expanded understanding between Indigenous and white communities, Slack said.
Why teach others’ the Sheridan WYO Rodeo's 91-year history? It’s essential to ensure modern-day rodeo competitors and spectators know where Sheridan’s rodeo traditions come from, Slack and Edinger agreed.
There’s an enormous quantity of local history in Sheridan County, Edinger said; often, people don’t realize they’re in the same town as, down the street from or even standing on top of historical landmarks. Edinger hopes events like Explore History will begin to create a collective memory of local history.
“The thing I have learned more than anything working in history is that history repeats itself…We need to educate the next generation where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Slack said.
If you missed Tuesday’s Explore History event, Edinger will be presenting the information again at the Tongue River Valley Community Center July 19 at 10:30 a.m.