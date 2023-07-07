SHERIDAN — As the country celebrated Independence Day weekend, lady luck shined upon four fortunate Wyoming residents, who brought home more than $382,596 after playing at various Horse Palace locations around the state. A Rock Springs resident started the winning streak with a $10,089 win June 29. A woman from Sheridan County then hit the $308,546 jackpot at the Sheridan Horse Palace June 30. Those wins were joined by a $44,642 jackpot and a $19,319 hit July 1 in Cheyenne.
“Wyoming Horse Racing is elated for our latest jackpot winners,” said General Manager of Wyoming Horse Racing Steve Jimenez. “It is always a thrill to congratulate our Wyoming Horse Palace players.”