Single-vehicle crash kills one, injures another
SHERIDAN — An early-morning crash on Interstate 90 Thursday near the Wyoming-Montana border is reported to have killed one passenger and injured another.
Sheridan County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted Montana Highway Patrol after receiving a call to Sheridan County Dispatch at 6:06 a.m. about one-half mile into Montana on I-90 with a single vehicle crash with two occupants, according to Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson.
Wyoming medical response indicated to SCSO deputies one person from the wreck is dead and the other suffered undetermined injuries. Montana Highway Patrol is in charge of investigating the crash and did not respond by press time.
Thompson said the occupants of the vehicle appear to be from "outside our region."
WHP asks for help in identifying suspect in bridge damage
SHERIDAN — Wyoming Highway Patrol obtained video footage from a surveillance camera of a possible suspect who may have caused damage to the bridge located on Interstate 90/ U.S. Highway 16 in Buffalo.
On July 12 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the bridge structure at I-90/Highway 16 was struck by a high-profile vehicle causing extensive damage to the structure.
The footage shows a truck and trailer unit traveling south on Highway 16 after passing under the bridge structure.
WHP troopers suspect the vehicle continued traveling through Buffalo and onto Interstate 25.
If anyone has any information regarding this vehicle, contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 1-800-442-9090 or 307-777-4321 and ask for Trooper Brian Kessler.
219-acre fire on I-90 extinguished same-day
SHERIDAN — A 219-acre fire that started from unknown causes near Interstate 90 Monday was extinguished the day it began.
The fire started near mile post 551 at the Aberdeen Hill in Montana Monday at 6:07 p.m. The fire was extinguished around 10 p.m. and included burnout operations from fire line constructed by motor graders from Padlock Ranch.
Approximately 40 people from Ranchester Fire Department, Dayton Fire-Rescue, Big Horn County, Montana, fire officials and Bureau of Indian Affairs responded to the call Monday, including engines, motor graders and a helicopter.
Parasailer crashes into tree, came out uninjured
SHERIDAN — A parasailer misjudged a landing and crashed into a tree Friday but came out uninjured.
A person was piloting an ultra-light parasail Friday and misjudged their landing area, according to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Capt. Jon Syring. The pilot collided with a small tree and entangled the parasail in some electrical transmission lines.
Prior to SFR arrival, the pilot had cleared equipment from the lines and was uninjured, Syring said.