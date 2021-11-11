SHERIDAN — Seven landowners from across the state were recognized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with the 2021 Landowner of the Year awards. Among those were Sheridan Region honorees John and Judy Rueb.
Now in their 26th year, these awards honor the outstanding practices in wildlife management, habitat improvement, access for hunters and anglers and conservation techniques by these individuals and families.
In Wyoming, half of all land is privately owned, which means landowners have a significant impact on wildlife conservation. With that in mind, each year the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and Department acknowledge Wyoming landowners’ conservation efforts. These landowners also cooperate with Game and Fish to provide access to hunters and anglers on their properties.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik said the Landowner of the Year award is a way to say thank you to Wyoming landowners around the state.
“Today’s landowners are more than ranchers or farmers, they are key partners,” Nesvik said. “Landowners preserve critical migration corridors, they improve habitat through costly enhancement projects, and they provide important access which allows for our hunting and angling heritage to continue into the future. Thank you.”
Award recipients are nominated by Game and Fish employees and selected by the regional leadership teams as model citizens for the conservation, ethical use and stewardship of Wyoming’s natural resources.
Landowners who received recognition this year are:
• The Lankister Family, Duncan Ranch — Casper Region
• John and Judy Rueb, Double JR Ranch — Sheridan Region
• Belle Butte Grazing Partnership — Green River Region
• James and Pam Buline, Buline Ranch — Lander Region
• The Hauge, Laughlin and Resor Families, with Ranch Manager Kurt Klukas, Snake River Ranch — Jackson/Pinedale Region
• Peter and Teresa Taylor, Cozy Canyon Ranch — Laramie Region
• The Duncan family, with Ranch Managers Curt and Karen Bales, TE Ranch — Cody Region
The Ruebs of Double JR Ranch consists of parcels along the banks of Prairie Dog Creek east of Sheridan and near the head of the Middle Fork of Crazy Woman Creek in Johnson County.
According to the WGFD, they operate a conservative grazing system for livestock, and the ranch has numerous sloped wetland which are becoming harder to find in the Bighorn Mountains due to grazing pressure. The family has worked with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to improve riparian habitat on their stretch of the Middle Fork of Crazy Woman Creek, and also to improve aspen stands on the property by removing encroaching conifers.
The Ruebs also have made contributions to furthering education of natural resource management to others in the area.