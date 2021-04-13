SHERIDAN — From April 11-17, the nation honors public safety telecommunicators, or 911 dispatchers.
Sheridan County Dispatch Center takes calls for Sheridan Police Department and Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. Those individuals include: Cynthia Shepherd-Godwin, Dominic Cote, Kellen Phillips, Dan Johnson, Becca Hartman, Erin Bryngelson, Kevin Valentine, Cheryl Britain-Hahne and Shelby Pippin. Kat Hersman and Sarah Benavidez of the administrative bureau are also fully trained communications officers and fill in when called upon.
SPD officers are also trained as call-takers, who are able to assist communications officers in times of high call volume and personnel shortages.
Communications officers:
• Answer all 911 calls.
• Answer all calls to the Sheridan Police Department and all after hour calls to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dispatch for the Sheridan Police Department, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue as well as the seven Sheridan County rural fire districts.
• Dispatch city services in times of emergency.
• Are trained in crisis intervention.
• Are fully trained in emergency medical dispatch protocol.