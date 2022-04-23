SHERIDAN — Sixteen local law enforcement officers participated in crisis intervention training this week, in partnership with Sheridan County Prevention and local mental and physical health care providers.
Crisis intervention training — or CIT — brings together local law enforcement officials, addiction experts and mental health care providers to assist law enforcement in responding to mental health crises, Sheridan County Community Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said.
This week’s CIT — a 40-hour program that qualifies as continuing education for law enforcement officers — marked Sheridan County’s first round of CIT instruction, Perkins said. Graduates of the CIT program will receive a pin to wear above their name badge, Perkins explained, so community members can recognize CIT trained law enforcement officers.
Seven Sheridan Police Department officers, eight Sheridan County Sheriff’s deputies and one Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System police officer participated in the training.
Representatives from SPD were primarily command staff — including the department’s captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corporals — SPD Capt. Tom Ringley explained. Because each SPD patrol team operates with one sergeant and one corporal, Ringley said training command staff would ensure someone with CIT training will always be available to assist in a crisis.
“The primary goal is to make sure that we have people with enhanced training on communicating and helping people who are in a mental health crisis,” Ringley said of the training.
Meanwhile, SCSO officers trained in CIT this week included a mix of patrol and detention staff to ensure the sheriff’s office is prepared to assist people in mental health crises on patrol and in the Sheridan County Detention Center, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said. Dominguez was trained as a member of CIT this week.
While CIT training is not intended to diagnose conditions or provide mental health care, Ringley said learning about mental health issues, substance use disorders and other related challenges allows officers to put a name to the issues they’ve encountered on patrol.
The training also connected local law enforcement with mental health and substance use service providers, Perkins said. Representatives from the Sheridan VA, Volunteers of America, Inspire Psychological Center, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Dr. Jason Ackerman and other local practitioners participated in the training sessions.
Dominguez said the training reminded him hospitals, law enforcement and other community organizations cannot offer appropriate assistance to people experiencing mental health crises in a vacuum.
“We’re in this together,” Dominguez said.
Perkins said she hopes Sheridan’s CIT training will become an annual tradition, with more officers trained each year. While Perkins said law enforcement will likely take the lead in future trainings, she will help host and coordinate them through Sheridan County Prevention. She aims to include emergency medical technicians in future trainings, too.
Ultimately, Perkins said her goal is to train 75% to 100% of all local law enforcement officers and EMTs in CIT, streamlining the process toward mental health care for those in crisis.
“If it helps one individual, then we’re doing the right thing,” Dominguez said.