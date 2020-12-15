SHERIDAN — A group of lawmakers have completed about one week’s worth of hearings on Gov. Mark Gordon’s supplemental budget, which includes roughly $515 million in cuts and the elimination of about 60 occupied positions.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee began meeting last week to hear presentations from each of the state’s departments. This week, once presentations wrap up, the committee will begin marking up the budget.
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said he’d like to see the state’s general fund cut even more and expressed disappointment in many of the recommended reductions.
“I look at the state’s budget through the lens of the people of Sheridan that I’ve seen lose jobs — layoffs at the mine, businesses struggling, some thinking of filing for bankruptcy,” he said. “Then you get into these Zoom meetings and it seems like government is mostly doing OK. The government has eliminated jobs, but most were vacant.
“Nobody is asking for less money,” he continued. “None have volunteered to say, ‘I could do more with less.’ There is a common disturbing pattern in the cuts presented. Many departments, the cuts are programs that are very popular. They know it’s more than likely the Legislature will want to put those back.”
Kinskey cited programs like weed and pest control on state lands, predator management and some faculty positions at the University of Wyoming as examples.
He also said he’d like to see the state’s general fund budget reduced even more than the governor’s proposal.
“The more we can reduce the general fund spending the greater protection there is for K-12 education,” Kinskey said Friday.
Kinskey, who serves on the JAC, added he’d like to continue with the hiring freeze in place, which could allow for flexibility moving forward to consolidate positions and reduce the size of the state government’s workforce through attrition.
Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, also serves on the JAC and noted the already sharp reduction in the state’s budget and workforce.
Compared to 10 years ago, he said, the state has 1,600 fewer employees. The state’s budget, too, has decreased nearly $1 billion since Gordon took office two years ago.
“So what really hits me now when we’re talking about budgets is that we’re talking about people — whether they work for the state or are employed through grants or contracts that go out, this budget affects people,” Kinner said Monday.
He took a different perspective than Kinskey, noting that he appreciated the work done by department directors to reduce budgets and increase efficiencies while limiting the impact on the people of Wyoming.
Both Kinner and Kinskey said they are unsure what the markups will bring later this week, but they anticipate education funding to remain top of mind for the JAC.
Though the proposal being reviewed by the JAC balances the state’s general fund, a roughly $300 million shortfall in K-12 education funding still looms. That deficit is also projected to double in the next two years.
“We need to figure out how to get a handle on that spending while protecting teachers and the quality of education,” Kinskey said, pointing to expenses like transportation and reimbursements for special education.
The duo from Sheridan County will also keep an eye on other areas of the budget that will directly impact their constituents, such as the potential formation of Gillette College and cuts to senior services.
The Legislature has proposed postponing until spring the bulk of its scheduled session for 2021 due to COVID-19-related concerns. Those legislators elected or re-elected this fall, though, will head to Cheyenne in early January to be sworn into office.
Then, on Jan. 12, the session is expected to be gaveled in primarily via Zoom. Kinskey said it’s likely the Legislature will adopt rules to allow for business to be conducted and indicated there is a push for a few necessary pieces of legislation to be considered. Then, he said, the Legislature would likely resume later in the spring to conduct its regular session.
“There are some things timing wise that we worry about over the course of the year,” Kinner said. “If you don’t approve funding, work can’t take place.”
Kinner added that the plan is to ready a budget over the coming weeks to ensure it’s ready whenever the full Legislature is ready to discuss it.