SHERIDAN — Fourth Judicial Court Judge John Fenn held a scheduling conference Monday in Calentine et al. v. Sheridan County School District No. 2 et al., a local lawsuit regarding mask mandates at Sheridan County School District 2. Although SCSD2’s mask requirement has been lifted since Nov. 17, the parties asserted the case nonetheless merits judicial examination.
The question, given Fenn’s recent appointment to the Wyoming Supreme Court, is who will be the judge to examine it. Because of Fenn’s impacted calendar, another judge will most likely decide the case.
The plaintiffs’ petition for declaratory judgment and damages for deprivation of rights, filed by attorney Carrie Sisson on behalf of four parents of children at SCSD2 schools, claims the decision whether to wear a mask — or to direct one’s child to wear a mask — is a matter of the plaintiffs’ fundamental rights as parents. As such, the suit alleges SCSD2 did not have proper authority to require face coverings during class and at indoor school functions.
“Fundamentally,” the petition states, “the police power of the state resides in the state legislature, not in the Governor or the Wyoming Department of Health…and certainly not with any local school board.”
The plaintiffs asked Fenn to find SCSD2’s mask policy unenforceable, to permanently bar SCSD2 from imposing a similar policy in the future and to provide relief in the form of actual and punitive damages, including attorney’s fees.
In their answer to the petition, attorney for the defendants Kendal Hoopes denied the vast majority of the plaintiffs’ allegations, asserting SCSD2 had proper authority to require masks at school and alleging several procedural issues with the petition.
“SCSD2 denies that it lacks legal authority for the Sheridan County School District No. 2 Covid-19 Plan (which includes the district’s mask policy),” the response states.
The Calentine case is similar to an ongoing federal lawsuit, Smith v. Gordon, in which Superintendent Scott Stults, SCSD2 and the Sheridan Police Department, among others, are named defendants. The federal suit claims “at no time has the virus ever posed a substantial risk of a significant number of human fatalities or incidents of permanent or long-term disability to the Wyoming citizens generally” and questions government and school officials’ authority to require masks, a requirement, the suit contends, “not based upon known creditable best evidence scientific and medical documentation.” The plaintiffs in Calentine are not involved in the federal suit.
Since the suits were filed in October and November, SCSD2 has lifted it’s mask requirements. Based on the district’s current COVID-19 plan, masks remain strongly recommended — but not required — on school grounds, but the policy may change based on changing COVID-19 circumstances in Sheridan County.
Before Fenn Monday, both parties argued the case remains relevant, despite the lifting of SCSD2’s mask requirement. While Sisson argued the case is still relevant and still requires expedited treatment as SCSD2 board members continue to review the mask policy, Hoopes said there is no longer a need to rush the case. As a result, the case was not dismissed due to the change in policy.
Then Fenn broached the subject of his impending departure from district court. Fenn’s appointment to the Wyoming Supreme Court is scheduled to begin Jan. 17, 2022. Given the judge’s busy docket until that deadline — which includes at least two jury trials — Fenn said he would likely not be able to make any significant decisions in the case within the time allotted.
“I just don’t see how I can schedule…anything meaningful to the parties while I’m still on the [district court] bench,” Fenn said.
Fenn offered the parties two options: the parties could await the appointment of a new 4th Judicial District Court judge, which will likely happen in spring; or Fenn could assign the case to another judge, which would likely also result in a delay.
Should there be any changes in the masking policy or other need for urgency in the case, Fenn said, the plaintiffs may renew their emergency motion to halt the mandate.
Ultimately, the judge decided to explore the possibility of assigning a different judge and, if no judge willing to expedite the case, set a status conference in approximately 60 days. This, Fenn said, should ensure the court does not lose track of the case.