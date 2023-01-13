SHERIDAN — Two local legislators have put their names behind bills going through the Wyoming Legislature's general session.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, is sponsoring an acquisition value study bill. The bill would require a study on the changes necessary to convert the property tax system to a system based on the acquisition value of the property, requiring a report, requiring the joint revenue interim committee to review the report, providing appropriation and an effective date.
Acquisition value of a property means the subjectively weighted difference between the most a buyer would be willing to pay for the item less the actual price of the item, according to the Universal Marketing Dictionary.
The study would include three options for implementing a property tax system in Wyoming based on the acquisition value, with one of the options assuming values from 2017 property values plus 2% inflation added each year.
The bill appropriates $10,000 for the study to be expended by June 30, 2024. Rep. Ken Pendergraft, R-Sheridan, cosponsored the bill. The bill was received for introduction in the House Tuesday.
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, has sponsored four bills thus far: voter ID-concealed carry permit; transfer on death deed-insurance coverage; uniform trust code-amendments; and trespass-removal of trespasser.
House Bill 79 voter ID-concealed carry permit would allow a concealed carry permit to be acceptable identification for purposes of in-voter identification requirements. This follows the newly enacted law requiring all voters to prove identity with a physical identification card at the polls, carried out for the first time in the August and November 2022 elections. The bill was received for introduction in the House Jan. 6, according to the bill digest.
House Bill 96 transfer on death deed-insurance coverage requires the extension of property insurance coverage under a transfer of death deed and requires notice and coverage for a grace period before termination of property insurance coverage. The bill was received for introduction Tuesday.
House Bill 101 uniform trust code-amendments amends several elements of trusts. It was received for introduction Tuesday.
The final bill, House Bill 126 trespass-removal of trespasser, adds language allowing a owner or legal occupant of a land being trespassed to use reasonable and appropriate physical force to remove the person from their property. The bill was received for introduction in the House Friday.
To follow bills being sponsored or co-sponsored by local legislators, see wyoleg.gov, look up the senator or representative's biography file and look under the "Sponsored Bills" tab.