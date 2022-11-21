10-10-22 tax structureweb.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, speaks in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — Chosen by their peers over the weekend, Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, will serve as majority whip for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, will serve as Senate vice president.

The House majority whip ensures member attendance, assists the floor leader and ensures that party members are present on the floor to speak or vote on important measures.

