SHERIDAN — Chosen by their peers over the weekend, Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, will serve as majority whip for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, will serve as Senate vice president.
The House majority whip ensures member attendance, assists the floor leader and ensures that party members are present on the floor to speak or vote on important measures.
In addition, during the legislative session, according to the Legislative Service Office, the majority whip helps organize caucus meetings and weekly meetings with the governor, and arranges for a Committee of the Whole chair each day and is prepared to take the chair as needed, among other duties.
“I’m extremely honored and proud to announce that my peers have elected me to the leadership position of Majority Whip,” Western said in a Tweet Saturday.
“It’s a responsibility I take very seriously and I’m really excited to get to work!”
Western has served in the Wyoming Legislature since 2019 and in 2022 served on three committees — House Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources; House Minerals, Business and Economic Development; and Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology.
Western wasn’t the only Sheridan County legislator vying for a leadership role in the Wyoming House.
Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, had been actively campaigning for the role of speaker of the House.
The speaker appoints legislators to committees, assigns bills to standing committees, presides during session, determines the need for conference committees and handles administrative functions of the House. It is the highest ranking leadership position for the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Jennings had said before Saturday’s vote he felt confident in his chances to take on the role, but lost to Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale. Jennings has not held a leadership position in the House, but has served since 2015.
On the Senate side, Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was named Senate vice president, a role that requires him to fill in for the president of the Senate as needed.
“Being a legislator is a learned trade, like any other,” Kinskey said Monday morning in a statement to The Sheridan Press. “The hope is that you can grow on the job. Being vice president is, I hope, a step along the path of becoming better at the job. The end goal remains the same, though, and that is representing the people of Johnson and Sheridan counties to the best of my abilities.”
Kinskey has served in the Senate since 2014 and was recently named chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He also serves on the Management Council, Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments and the State Employee Compensation Committee.
There still has to be an official vote in the Legislature on candidates for speaker and speaker pro tempore in the House, as well as president and vice president of the Senate.
Those votes are expected to take place on the first day of the session.