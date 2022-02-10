SHERIDAN — During an informational meeting Wednesday night at the Sheridan County Courthouse, Sheridan County legislators pledged to fight against a proposed 62-31 redistricting plan.
“To me, 62-31 is non-negotiable,” said Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman. “It’s dead on arrival and I’m going to fight like hell to kill it…All I know is that everybody up here is in agreement that it’s not OK.”
“This is consolidating districts into big cities, and the rural areas are just being left out,” Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said. “That’s not the way it should be. That’s not the Wyoming way.”
The “62-31” plan, which is currently being championed by the Joint Corporations, Elections, and Political Subdivisions Committee as the preferred redistricting plan, would add two representatives and one senator to the state. Currently, there are 60 representatives and 30 senators.
Committee members like the plan because it addresses some problem areas in the state including the Big Horn Basin and the state’s southwest corner, according to Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn. By adding two extra House districts to the map, the average district size goes down. The smaller district size means the deviation also goes down, and it’s easier to meet deviation in all the districts, according to Michael Swank with the Legislative Service Office.
But the new map also creates problems, particularly in Sheridan and Johnson counties, legislators said. In the proposed plan, roughly 300 constituents in the Arvada-Clearmont area would move from House District 40, represented by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, into House District 52, represented by Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette.
This layout simply doesn’t make sense, Kinskey said.
“Arvada-Clearmont — their commerce is with Johnson County, Buffalo and to a large extent with Sheridan County,” Kinskey said. “There’s no affiliation with Gillette — not historically, not economically, not in reality. Being a part of Sheridan and Johnson counties, that makes sense. There is nothing about this new plan that makes sense whatsoever.”
That’s not the only issue with the plan, according to Sheridan County Clerk Eda Schunk Thompson. In the original 60-30 plan the Sheridan-Johnson region presented to the corporations committee, there was only one split ballot in the region. In the 62-31 plan, there are five.
Split ballots cause problems for the county’s election office, Schunk Thompson said. They create challenges in ensuring each resident receives the correct ballot and is voting for races in which districts they reside, which in turn requires extra time and money.
“It doubles the work for that precinct because you have to do everything twice,” Schunk Thompson said. “It’s software. It’s time. It’s (information technology). Sometimes, it’s double the judges. The training takes longer because the judges must hand out the correct ballot…So we definitely prefer the original plan (with just one split ballot).”
Western acknowledged many legislators in Wyoming were happy with the 62-31 plan and said “it might be Johnson and Sheridan counties against the Legislature” on this issue.
Thus, public involvement is more important than ever, legislators said. Sheridan County and Johnson County commissioners were encouraged to write a letter sharing their support for the original 60-30 plan, as were the clerks from each county. Residents have a part to play in the battle too, Kinskey said, and are encouraged to reach out to members of the corporations committee.
“This is one instance where they might listen to people outside their constituencies saying, ‘This doesn’t make sense, and here’s the reasons why,’” Kinskey said.
At the end of the meeting, Sheridan County Commissioner Nick Siddle said he had faith in local legislators, but he also noted the fight was far from over.
“I believe wholeheartedly that our legislators will represent us as well as they can to fight this issue for us,” Siddle said. “I think they’ll be good keeping in contact with us, and I think it’s of utmost importance we keep in contact with them. (We need to) pay attention to what’s going on and have our input whenever and wherever we can…Input during that legislative session has a big effect.”
The corporations committee meets Friday in Cheyenne, when it will discuss final changes to the 62-31 plan before voting whether to advance it to the full Legislature. If approved, the bill will be considered by the Wyoming Legislature during its budget session, which starts Feb. 14.
All legislative sessions and committee meetings can be watched live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube page.