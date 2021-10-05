SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming has named three finalists for the AARP Wyoming Andrus Award and it needs the public’s help in naming a winner for the state’s premiere award for volunteers age 50 and older.
The three nominees for the 2021 AARP Wyoming Andrus Award are: Rock Springs’ Thomas Trapp, Sheridan’s Clarence Montano and Paul Novak of Goshen County.
For the last three years, AARP Wyoming has named two or three finalists for the state award, then asked the public to vote for their favorites finalist by “liking,” and “sharing,” a video of each posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page. Last year, western Wyoming resident Don Cushman’s video received 197 likes, 79 shares and 15 comments, and was viewed nearly 6,000 times.
AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY. The voting will open Sept. 28 with a winner named Oct. 15. The winner will be honored during a virtual awards banquet this winter.
Sheridan's nominee, Montano, was nominated for the Andrus Award by Sheridan’s Wayne Schaatz. Schatz has worked with Montano and his wife, Stella, for years on AARP Wyoming’s Sheridan Community Action Team.
“They show great community pride and encourage other senior citizens to display pride in the Sheridan area by example and activity,” Schatz said. “They have encouraged volunteers to be an active part of the local AARP Community Action team by making sure the meetings were scheduled and planned very well.”
Stella Montano is a common sight around Sheridan, having worked for years at The Hub on Smith, Sheridan’s Senior Center, where she worked in the caregiver program helping those who help others. She has also been a representative of the community on the Chamber of Commerce’s welcoming committee.
Clarence Montano, a U.S. Army veteran, has been at the center of many different veterans efforts in Sheridan County, including a veterans golf tournament, care packages for veterans who are deployed and more.
The Montanos have been very active in non-veterans issues as well, helping with Sheridan’s Souper Bowl food drive, and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursday events, which gives Sheridan residents and visitors a chance to stroll Main Street and visit vendor booths.
The Andrus Award, named after AARP founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP's mission, vision and commitment to volunteer service.
Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the award each year and the recipient must live in the awarding state. The award winner is required to be at least 50 years old, and the achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP's vision and mission. This is not a posthumous award.