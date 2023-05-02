SHERIDAN — Joe Kosma and his wife Kori Malles were out on a drive Saturday when they witnessed a fire barreling out of 519 N. Gould St. Amid the smoke and flames, a gentleman on the front porch turned around and walked right back into the burning home in shock, Kosma said.
Presented with the unique opportunity to intervene, Kosma and Malles parked their car in a nearby parking lot and Kosma rushed into the home.
“It seemed like he was older, he was in shock, he just didn’t believe it,” Kosma said. “Within seconds the porch was fully engulfed… I ran in the house and I found him in the living room standing there looking at the flames like he was in total shock. It was like in the movies, the flames coming in from the outer wall in front of the house, in the living room, rolling up on the ceiling, and I’m like, ‘We’ve got to go now.’”
Kosma said the room was completely black with smoke, impairing his vision while he attempted to drag the man out of the burning house — “You couldn’t see your hand in front of your face,” Kosma recounted.
“I had to do everything I could and all I thought was, ‘I’m going to die with this guy because I can’t leave him,’” Kosma said.
As Kosma neared the back door with the man, a few other bystanders joined to help pull the man through the back door and some clutter on the back porch. Soon after, both Kosma and the man in the house were transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a media release by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish.
According to the media release, SFR arrived on scene at 4:16 p.m. to find an extensive amount of fire and black smoke coming from the front half of the single-story home. The fire crew immediately secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and began to attack the exterior fire. After the exterior fire was brought under control, fire crews transitioned inside the home for further suppression of the fire. A search conducted on the main floor of the home confirmed there were no occupants or pets still inside the home.
“I just couldn’t leave somebody there to burn to death, so I thought, ‘We’re going to go together or I’m going to get you out of this house,’ and we got him out,” Kosma said. “It didn’t hit me what happened until 3 o’clock in the morning. That night I woke up and I said, ‘Boy, I almost died…’ The cops said I was a hero and I’m like ‘No, I don’t think I’m a hero, I just felt like I did what any other person would have done in the same circumstances.’ I’d like to think somebody would have done that for me.”
If he and his wife hadn’t happened to be driving past to witness the man walking back into the burning home, Kosma said the outcome of the fire could have been very different.
“I’m lucky to be alive,” Kosma said. “If the stars didn’t line up with the timing, he would have certainly perished because when it went black, you couldn’t breathe at all, and I wasn’t about to leave the house without him.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.