SHERIDAN — Joe Kosma and his wife Kori Malles were out on a drive Saturday when they witnessed a fire barreling out of 519 N. Gould St. Amid the smoke and flames, a gentleman on the front porch turned around and walked right back into the burning home in shock, Kosma said.

Presented with the unique opportunity to intervene, Kosma and Malles parked their car in a nearby parking lot and Kosma rushed into the home.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

