SHERIDAN — From June 21-26, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will host its national convention and meeting throughout Sheridan County.
The central meeting place will be at the Holiday Inn Sheridan Convention Center north parking lot on 1809 Sugarland Drive.
Daytime events include the following:
• Monday: vendor set-up at the Holiday Inn Sheridan; possible parade from the north end of town to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus
• Tuesday: Bighorn Mountains loop motorcycle run; vendors begin sales
• Wednesday: official kickoff of convention
• Thursday: honor ride from Holiday Inn Sheridan to Veterans' Home of Wyoming in Buffalo
• Friday: poker run from Sheridan to Gillette
• Saturday: general meeting at The Golden
All rides will be open to the public.
Evening events open to the public include:
• 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Chad Loore, Wyoming's One-Man Band live music at Kendrick Park Band Shell, $10 admission, food and drinks available
• 5-10 p.m. Thursday, motorcycle rodeo with DJ Drewone at Sheridan County Fairgrounds, food and drinks available
• 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Trails End Concert Park bike night with concerts featuring Rogue Radio, Ryan Chyrs and The Rough Cuts, food and drinks available
• 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, street dance between Black Tooth Brewing Company and Luminous Brewhouse, opening acts will be Rogue Radio followed by Ryan Chyrs and The Rough Cuts, food and drink available
For more information about events and the convention, call 307-461-3067.