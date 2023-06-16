SHERIDAN — The Sheridan affiliate group of the National Alliance on Mental Illness gathered Thursday with Erin Brindle, board president of NAMI Wyoming, to exchange ideas on how affiliates across the state can better support one another. A common struggle experienced by NAMI affiliates across the state is not funding or resources, but outreach and volunteers, Brindle said.
Terri Markham, board member of NAMI’s Sheridan affiliate, said the growth and success of NAMI locally has been stunted by difficulty securing willing volunteers to assist with event organization, support groups, fundraising and technical needs like social media management. Brindle said her travels around the state to meet with other Wyoming NAMI affiliates has revealed the same issue in other counties.
NAMI affiliates are currently attempting to rebuild what was once a strong presence in Wyoming that dwindled over the years, said NAMI Wyoming Vice President and Sheridan affiliate member Victor Ashear. At one time NAMI had eight active affiliate groups around the state and circumstances like loss of volunteers, board members stepping down and the COVID pandemic whittled that number down to three. As a result, the remaining NAMI affiliate groups in Sheridan County, Park County and Campbell County are working to revive NAMI as a resource in rural Wyoming communities while also trying to take care of their own.
Markham said NAMI’s work in Sheridan is mainly fueled by a small group of passionate volunteers and board members, but passion for the cause is not enough to sustain it — an example of this, Sheridan’s NAMI affiliate group has been looking to expand what they can offer for the community by implementing new support groups.
While there exists a need and an interest for support groups in the community, Markham said, a roadblock came in the form of a lack of hands to do the job. Without anyone available and willing to facilitate, opportunities for facilitators to receive the proper training came and went. Brindle said this has been a common theme for the remaining affiliate groups in Wyoming and a key to possibly solving it could be found in expanded outreach.
According to Markham, what Sheridan’s NAMI affiliate group lacks in available volunteers, it makes up for in funding and resources, opening the door for those potential outreach opportunities. The group has considered community walks, event booths and bingo, but without the hands needed to organize such events, pinning anything down has been a struggle.
Brindle said unifying Wyoming’s NAMI groups through regular communication, collaboration and the sharing of ideas could help give affiliates the foothold they need to keep their heads above water and complete the groundwork required to continue to bring NAMI’s services to the communities that need them the most. What remains of NAMI’s Wyoming affiliate chapters will be meeting in October for a full day work session to discuss how things are going, what’s needed, what’s working and what isn’t.
Those interested in volunteering for Sheridan’s NAMI affiliate chapter may reach out by email at namisheridan@gmail.com.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.