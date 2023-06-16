NAMI group 3-31_003.jpg
Sunlight pours into the room at St. Peter's Episcopal Church where the National Alliance on Mental Illness' self-acceptance support groups meet weekly. NAMI looks to introduce two more support groups once facilitators are found to lead the groups, according to NAMI members Terri Markham and Charlie Falkis.

 Photo courtesy | Charlie Falkis

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan affiliate group of the National Alliance on Mental Illness gathered Thursday with Erin Brindle, board president of NAMI Wyoming, to exchange ideas on how affiliates across the state can better support one another. A common struggle experienced by NAMI affiliates across the state is not funding or resources, but outreach and volunteers, Brindle said.

Terri Markham, board member of NAMI’s Sheridan affiliate, said the growth and success of NAMI locally has been stunted by difficulty securing willing volunteers to assist with event organization, support groups, fundraising and technical needs like social media management. Brindle said her travels around the state to meet with other Wyoming NAMI affiliates has revealed the same issue in other counties.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

