SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents Sgt. Landon Maedge and Spc. Emmett Botts currently serve for the Wyoming National Guard. The two have different journeys but a similar respect for their positions.

Maedge began his career as a medic and transferred to Wyoming after training. Currently, he is serving in active duty as a recruiter in Sheridan County. Botts also trained as a combat medic and met Maedge in Houston during training. Botts returned to Sheridan and is serving as a field artillery combat medic, similar to a first responder.

