SHERIDAN — Sheridan residents Sgt. Landon Maedge and Spc. Emmett Botts currently serve for the Wyoming National Guard. The two have different journeys but a similar respect for their positions.
Maedge began his career as a medic and transferred to Wyoming after training. Currently, he is serving in active duty as a recruiter in Sheridan County. Botts also trained as a combat medic and met Maedge in Houston during training. Botts returned to Sheridan and is serving as a field artillery combat medic, similar to a first responder.
Maedge said he “strictly joined for college benefits,” and said he remembers thinking in training, “what the heck did I sign up for?”
Botts enlisted in 2020 simply because he was bored and wanted to see if he could do it.
“I like the sense of accomplishment,” Botts said. “[The National Guard] is not for everyone, but I know it benefits a lot of people.”
The two men consider themselves to be civilian soldiers. They aim to serve the Sheridan community.
“We are there for our community first,” Botts said. “We help with disaster relief, like if there is a flood, we will help put up sandbags.”
Botts has a job in town as well as serving in the National Guard. Maedge works full-time for the National Guard. Unlike other sectors of the military, people are able to participate in civic service and military service.
“Say you don’t want to commit to the 20-year career, you can still learn a civic skill in the National Guard,” Botts said.
Maedge said the community can offer support in different capacities, this Veterans Day.
“When people say thank you for your service, we say thank you for your support,” Maedge said.
Voicing support on social media and attending local events for the National Guard are other avenues to show support.
In the past, the National Guard has hosted The Bison Fitness Test, an Army combat fitness test. The entire public is invited to attend the community events. Those interested in becoming a member of the National Guard can reach out to recruiter Maedge, visit the armory or see the website.
“Less than 1% of the Army Reserves serve in active duty, so you're connected to a lot more people than you think, and it starts to feel like a family,” Botts said.
“It’s been a great adventure, and I’m excited for the future,” Maedge said.