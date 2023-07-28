SHERIDAN — With the WyoGives charity event having drawn to a close, local nonprofits look back at their earnings and the difference that can be made as a result of those donations. Terri Markham, executive director of Uprising, said fundraising events such as WyoGives can be the catalyst for local nonprofits to keep the lights on throughout the year.
To celebrate and promote WyoGives, Uprising hosted an open house at The Paint Post July 12 following weeks of build up to the day itself. In total, Uprising raised more than $2,000, money Markham said can go a much longer way than some might think.
“From our standpoint, we really wanted to be out in the community with people on that day instead of being behind our computers, constantly checking if people were donating,” Markham said. “[The funds] are going to go to prevention in the community, especially with conversations about trafficking going on right now… We’ve been getting tons of requests to do presentations at different events, so I’m sure this will help us to be able to meet more of those requests that we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”
One of the highest earning nonprofits in Sheridan County during the event, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue utilized the magic of community engagement by way of cute cat pictures to drum up support for WyoGives. Executive Director Rachel Kristiansen said Second Chance’s goal of $30,000 was surpassed significantly with donations totaling $39,333.
“Our goal online was $30,000 and we were just short of that at just over $29,000, but then we had a really generous offline donation come in, including $10,000,” Kristiansen said. “That really pushed us up and over our overall goal.”
The plan for the funding is largely to support general operations at Second Chance, Kristiansen said. Second Chance couldn’t provide the service it does to Sheridan County cats without the hard work of staff and the resources needed to take care of medical expenses for cats who need that extra attention.
The acquisition of such funding comes at an opportune time for Second Chance, just at the other end of concerns about finances that persisted after the pandemic, Kristiansen said.
“During COVID, people were really concerned about nonprofits making it, so they were really generous. After COVID ended and the economy was really struggling, people just couldn’t donate the amount that they were usually able to,” Kristiansen said. “We were really struggling, but the economy seems to be getting better and I think we’re in a pretty good place right now, so we’re just grateful for the support.”
Markham said the goal of participating in events like WyoGives includes showing support for fellow nonprofits as a way to lift each other up.
“I’ve met people this year who still don’t know about WyoGives. Our goal is not only fundraising for us, but in general,” Markham said. “For some nonprofits, what they do on WyoGives day could be their biggest fundraiser of the year and fund a huge chunk of their programming.”
