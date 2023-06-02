SHERIDAN — Uprising is accepting registration for this year’s UpGrade program, collaborating with other local organizations to make a day out of teaching current and incoming middle-schoolers about topics like internet safety, healthy boundaries, mental health and more.

Uprising debuted UpGrade last year with more than 50 attendees, said Uprising member Natalie Perkins. The goal of the program is to utilize education as a protective measure to inform students about tough topics before entering — or in the midst — of such a transformative and vulnerable stage of life.

