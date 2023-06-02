SHERIDAN — Uprising is accepting registration for this year’s UpGrade program, collaborating with other local organizations to make a day out of teaching current and incoming middle-schoolers about topics like internet safety, healthy boundaries, mental health and more.
Uprising debuted UpGrade last year with more than 50 attendees, said Uprising member Natalie Perkins. The goal of the program is to utilize education as a protective measure to inform students about tough topics before entering — or in the midst — of such a transformative and vulnerable stage of life.
UpGrade features presentations from several local organizations including the Advocacy and Resource Center, SAGE Community Arts and CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy to address difficult topics. The program splits attendees into groups to rotate between presentations throughout the day where students can learn in creative, interactive ways that are easy to digest. Uprising’s presentation focuses on internet safety, particularly in the realm of online sexual exploitation.
“We have some serious conversations about what is appropriate to bring up at that age and almost everything that we do is informed by the kids. When we went to eighth grade we were just giving them words for what they were already going through,” Perkins said. “If they’re already going through it and they inform us that they’ve been dealing with this for their entire career in junior high, then that means we need to reach them earlier.”
While heavy topics like online sexual exploitation might be uncomfortable to approach, Uprising member Charlie Falkis said it’s important for children to get such information from trustworthy sources instead of getting it from their peers, or if they feel they have no one to talk to, no one at all.
“I think that’s where our biggest challenge is going to be, being able to approach the community and say, ‘I know I’m a total stranger but this is information that I want your kid to have because it’s valuable and something that they’re probably already experiencing.’ The second you say that, the parents are like, ‘Oh my gosh, give me more,’ and then they don’t have the time to digest this information and figure out how to apply it to their kid’s life,” Falkis said.
Perkins said statistics from Thorn indicate students aged 9-12 are more likely to seek help from their friends when confronted with issues like online sexual exploitation than they are to seek help from an adult. Even more trustworthy than their friends, however, are field professionals, Perkins said.
“These kids are very aware of what’s going on. They feel like they can’t talk about it, so of course they hide it or talk to someone online or talk to their friends who don’t know any better anyway,” Perkins said. “There’s [Thorn] statistics showing who kids are more likely to take information from and believe. It’s not their parents and it’s not law enforcement, it’s professionals in the field. They’re more likely to believe professionals in the field than even teachers.”
When youth are well-informed and equipped with the necessary tools to handle adverse situations that come with growing up, they’re not only better protected themselves but in a unique position to look out for their peers, Falkis said.
UpGrade is a free event geared toward fifth through eighth grade students. This year’s program is set to occur Friday, June 16 at Sheridan Junior High School. Registration information can be found at uprisingwyo.org.
