SHERIDAN — The Powder River Energy Foundation recently donated a total of $20,000 to 18 charitable organizations in the five-county area of northeast Wyoming through its annual holiday giving program.
“The Foundation’s mission is to demonstrate our commitment to individuals and nonprofit or charitable organizations in northeast Wyoming by lending a helping hand that will improve their quality of life or service to their community,” said Foundation Executive Director Jeff Bumgarner. “People in our communities are experiencing a variety of socioeconomic challenges. The charities that bring relief are also stretched. Our Foundation Board enthusiastically offers its support this Holiday season.”