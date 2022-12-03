12-30-21 ABF 1.JPG
Buy Now

Skiers and snowboarders mingle near the bottom of the runs at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Dec. 29, 2021, the opening day for the nonprofit's new season.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With good snow on the ground and more in the forecast, northern Wyoming’s winter season is promising.

Although neither Meadowlark Ski Area and Lodge, located in between Buffalo and Tensleep, or Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area near Shell, have official opening dates, both are shooting to open as soon as possible.

Tags

Recommended for you