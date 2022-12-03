SHERIDAN — With good snow on the ground and more in the forecast, northern Wyoming’s winter season is promising.
Although neither Meadowlark Ski Area and Lodge, located in between Buffalo and Tensleep, or Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area near Shell, have official opening dates, both are shooting to open as soon as possible.
“The million dollar question is when are we going to open,” Rebecca Arcarese, development director of the Antelope Butte Foundation said. “We’re very hopeful and optimistic that we will open Dec. 16, but we don’t currently have enough snow to make that happen. The forecast for the weekend is certainly promising.”
Holly Jones, who owns Meadowlark Ski Lodge with her husband Wayne, said they’ve gotten a lot of great snow in the last couple weeks.
“I think we have better snow so far this year than recent years. We are usually open the first or second week of December, and we’re on track for that,” Jones said.
Wyoming’s smaller, “mom and pop” ski areas have garnered a lot of attention in recent years, Arcarese said, drawing visitors from across the region. Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, when people got out to explore a wider area around them, these once “hidden gems” became popular destinations.
“We bring people in from Idaho, Montana, Colorado,” Arcarese said. “We have a great, solid base of season pass holders that have been coming to the mountain for generations. We are so appreciative of them. Then we also have people coming from out of state, which is good for everybody, including restaurants and hotels.”
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2021 Wyoming’s total value added by snow activities rebounded slightly from a 2020 low. In 2019, snow activities accounted for $128,495 in added economic value. That number dipped to $95,369 in 2020 during COVID-19 shutdowns, but went back up to $108,258 in 2021.
Jones said she’s seen people traveling from further away to ski at Meadowlark, circumventing some of the larger, busier and more expensive resorts.
“Our ticket prices are half, less than half, than some other places in Wyoming and Colorado,” she said. “There are no lift lines. There is nothing like the small ski resorts in Wyoming.”
Wyoming has both the potential and the resources to be a year-round visitation and outdoor recreation destination, Laurel Thompson, outreach coordinator for the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation said. Thompson, who lives in Greybull, said both sides of the Bighorns have plenty to offer in the winter.
“We can hike and fish and raft and do all kinds of things in spring and summer,” she said. “But winter activities drew us to this area as well. There are ample cross country skiing opportunities, and we have the smaller ski areas like Antelope Butte and Meadowlark.”
Regional ski areas do bring people to Wyoming’s smaller communities, and those tourists bring with them an economic boost during the colder season, Thompson said.
“Visitation may drop from the summer months, but we do have these small ski areas that are hidden gems,” Thompson said. “In my experience at these places, I always end up talking to people from out of town or out of state.”
One of the advantages of both ski areas in the Bighorns, she said, is affordability. Often a lift ticket is a fraction of the cost of the price than in surrounding states. Snowmobiling, she said, is another very popular winter activity that draws tourists each season. In 2020-21, snowmobile permit sales were $1.28 million.
“That is statewide, but we know that the northern and southern Bighorns are a big component to those sales,” she said. “And you know that (visitors) are spending the night places, they are eating out and they need gas and groceries. They are certainly contributing to local economies.”
Despite a dip in visitation and economic impact dollars at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers are looking up. The outdoor recreation industry accounted for $1.5 billion, or 3.6% of the state’s GDP, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. Wyoming also moved from the 13th to the 12th spot among other states for highest value added due to snow activities.
“We reclaimed a little bit of ground there,” Thompson said. “Standard operations are getting back to normal, and I think we will continue to see that trend."