SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council has awarded nearly $800,000 in Community Support Grants to 111 nonprofit organizations, arts and education programs throughout the state, including Sheridan County organizations, for projects, services and events scheduled from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant category open to nonprofit organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges and school districts.
The grant supports specific projects or provides operational support within the fiscal year.
Local organizations receiving grants include:
• Maker Space 307, $5,319
• Sheridan Artists' Guild Et al. (SAGE Community Arts), $2,575
• Sheridan County Historical Society, $5,719
• Ucross Foundation, $9,478
• WYO Theater, Inc., $9,500