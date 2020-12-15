SHERIDAN — Several local organizations received funding from Powder River Energy Corporation employees and board of directors.
Sheridan Salvation Army's The Harvest food pantry, The Hub on Smith, People Assistance Food Bank, First Christian Church's Lunch Together/Soup Kitchen program and The Food Group were all recipients of funding from the business' challenge.
The PRECorp employee team determined its annual Christmas party was not the most impactful use of funds during the current COVID-19 pandemic and economic times, so they recommended instead to donate funds that would have been used for the event to help local charities.
The PRECorp Foundation responded with a dollar-for-dollar match of those funds. In turn, PRECorp’s wholesale power supplier, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, matched the PRECorp and PRECorp Foundation funds, resulting in $35,200 in grant awards to help feed the hungry across its five northeast Wyoming counties.
“As a cooperative, we are always looking to support the communities where our facilities are located,” said Chris Baumgartner, Basin Electric senior vice president of member services and administration. “Concern for community is one of seven cooperative principles Basin Electric truly believes in and these donations show that. We are thankful that we are able to help these local charitable organizations feed the hungry in their communities.”
Basin Electric’s Dry Fork Station electrical generating plant is located in Campbell County near Gillette.
Organizations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson and Weston counties also benefited from the challenge.