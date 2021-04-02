SHERIDAN — A couple organizations in Sheridan benefitted from grant funding through the Daniels Fund in 2020.
The Hub on Smith and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies received a portion of the $712,000 in COVID-19 response grants from the Daniels Fund.
The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative.