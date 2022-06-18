SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust approved nearly $3 million in habitat improvements, restoration and other grants this week at its meeting in Douglas.
"This is one of the best sets of applications we have ever received," said Executive Director Bob Budd in presenting them to the WWNRT board. "They are well-designed, with excellent leverage from other funding sources, and they are ready to be put on the ground."
The WWNRT board approved 32 projects in 16 Wyoming counties, including river restoration, wetlands, invasive species eradication, removal of barriers to animal movement and rangeland improvements to benefit multiple species of wildlife.
"This was an outstanding group of projects," said Kim Floyd, board chair from Cheyenne. "It is particularly compelling to see the number of landowners and local partners involved, and to see these projects continue to build on the past 16 years of conservation on the ground in Wyoming."
Projects approved in Sheridan County include:
• Beaver Creek CE, Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, $40,000
• Tongue River Acme Aquatics, Sheridan County Conservation District, $40,000
• Sheridan County fence project, Sheridan Community Land Trust, $9,000