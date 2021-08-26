SHERIDAN — Like their public education counterparts, local parochial schools are looking forward to the start of another school year.
Sheridan County residents are served by a small number of faith-based schools, including the Holy Name Catholic School and Martin Luther Grammar School, as well as the newly established Robson Academy of Sheridan.
The new academy, which will be modeled after one that operates in Nashville, Tennessee, will focus on programming for 11- to 14-year-old students and will seek to individualize a student's education to meet emotional social needs, as well as academic goals. Enrollment is set to be capped at 30 students, at least for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
According to Kent Robson, director and co-founder of the Robson Academy, a total of 22 students had already enrolled to start classes to be held at the Summit Nazarene Church in Sheridan starting Sept. 7.
Holy Name Catholic School has served local students and families for more than a century.
“It’s been a long time,” said Mandy Morris, the school’s office manager. “There’s a lot of students here whose great-grandparents attended the school. … It’s pretty cool to see.”
The school is again expected to be the academic home for about 70 students, kindergarten through fifth grade, with classes starting Aug. 31.
“Every year is a new year,” said Principal Mary Legler. “And we’re excited for another new year.”
Legler said one feature of the Catholic school, which is open to students of all faiths, is its small class sizes, often featuring a 10-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio. That ratio would be capped at 18-to-1, if enrollment numbers were to spike higher, she added.
“Our school is small,” Legler said. “It’s like a family. We’re able to really get to know our kids.”
Holy Name does have the capacity to grow, or maybe regrow. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a K-8 school.
“We used to have a middle school level,” Legler said. “After COVID, we closed the middle school. Now, we’re pre-K through fifth grade.”
Pandemic considerations also led school officials to temporarily cancel Holy Name’s music classes. But Morris said that is set to return for the 2021-22 school year.
Legler added she hopes 6-8 grades will be added back at some point in the future.
In preparation of the new school year, Holy Name will be hosting a Back to School Night starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and a Pre-K Curriculum Night at 6:30 p.m., with a K-5 Curriculum event slated for 6 p.m. Sept. 9.
Legler said Holy Name features project-based, hands-on programs for students, with the smaller class sizes allowing for more one-on-one instruction with teachers.
“It’s rooted in faith,” she added. “We believe in service. We do service programs with our kids. We let them know their job on Earth is to help other people.”
With classes set to kick off Sept. 7, Martin Luther Grammar School might be the smallest of the local parochial schools, averaging 15-20 students attending the K-5 school annually, according to Rev. Rene Castillero.
“We’re pretty small,” said Castillero, who also teaches at the school. “(But) it’s an incredible place to be.”
Castillero said Martin Luther Grammar School provides students with “a classical education” that includes Latin. Students also attend theology classes as part of the faith-based lesson plan.
“Some of our classes are taught using a block schedule,” he said, adding the school also features multi-grade class settings. “It really does give students a well-rounded approach to a subject. We have it really streamlined.”
Like its counterparts, Castillero said Martin Luther Grammar School stands ready to welcome additional students.
“We’re really excited,” he added. “It’s one of the most joyous times of the year.”