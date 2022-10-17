SHERIDAN — Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the War of 1812 and Colonial Dames of America collaborated to celebrate Constitution Week, share information about their groups and engage the community in U.S. history. The groups celebrated Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. Members of these societies have a proven genealogical connection to a patriot.
Alison Cole, Sheridan resident and a member of D.A.R., wrote a new proclamation that reaffirmed the patriotic sentiments, beliefs and protections of the U.S. Constitution, signed Sept. 17, 1787. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger signed the new proclamation for Constitutions Week as is annual tradition, Cole said.
The signed proclamation was placed in a case in The Wyoming Room at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Other items on display included articles from American Spirit, a D.A.R. affiliated magazine, the flag that was positioned at Fort Makenzie during the War of 1812 and general history about the American Revolution and the War of 1812.
Cole connected with Michael Thomas, a social studies teacher at Sheridan High School, and obtained a collection of last year’s essay responses from students of Thomas’s Advanced Placement American Government course participating in We The People. Students are given six essay prompts that allow them to interpret the U.S. Constitution. Cole collected one essay per prompt. Students’ identities were left anonymous, and the original manuscript was placed in the display cases. Copies of students’ responses were made available to the public at the display cases.
Thomas aims to advertise Constitution Week more next year in hopes of getting more of the public involved in civil discourse.
"It’s not about agreeing or disagreeing," Thomas said. "It’s about being involved in your government and understanding the role you play in your republic.
"The students’ essays cover heavily debated issues we are seeing in our own time and young people being involved gives us hope for the future," he said.
The displays also included information about D.A.R., Daughter of the War of 1812, and Colonial Dames. To find out if you are eligible to become a member of one or more of the societies, the first step is to uncover your lineage. Cole suggests visiting The Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah. You can also learn about your ancestry through services like 23InMe and Ancestry.com for a fee. Seeking out current members of the societies or specialists at The Wyoming Room is another resource, she said.
Cole recounts a time when she was playing tennis at Kendrick Park and connected with another woman who was also a member of D.A.R. She said that being a member of D.A.R is an “amazing way to appreciate our shared history." She said D.A.R. focuses on service and expanding patriotism in the Sheridan community, and even has a scholarship committee. Last Halloween, the society made cards for patients at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The societies are nonpartisan and always open to new members, Cole said. For more information on how to join a society, contact Alison Cole at aldcole@hotmail.com.