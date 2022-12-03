SHERIDAN — Just as the sub-Arctic snow storm breaks, a polar bear emerges from its day den.
Nearby, Dave Shumway, a Sheridan area wildlife photographer, watches with his camera ready.
“Finding a bear that has dug itself a day den in a blizzard, watching it sit while the storm passes … It's around sunset that the wind dies down, the bear gets up and shakes off,” Shumway said. “You’re watching this bear 40 yards outside your car’s window, as the sun is setting, when the light is beautiful. The breeze blows the snow and it is all illuminated, and you just want to be in the moment.”
Bears get a bad rap
Shumway returned this fall from a trip to the sub-Arctic to photograph polar bears, and has made several such trips over the last decade. He’s the senior director of communications and fundraising development at Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, but also is a cofounder of For the Love of Bears, a nonprofit committed to bears and the critical ecosystems they call home.
“Bears get a bad rap,” Shumway said. “We call it human/bear conflict, or bear/human conflict. Because they are capable of killing a person, and because they are capable of killing things that we like to eat or raise, there are problems. There always has been, and always will be.”
For the Love of Bears, based out of Missoula, Montana, has worked on clean up projects in and around the Rocky Mountain region, and Shumway has come into close contact with black and grizzly bears in Yellowstone, as well as polar bears in the sub-Arctic.
“A bear isn’t a man-eater out to get you. It’s an incredibly charismatic creature that really doesn’t want to have conflict with you,” Shumway said. “When it does have conflict, a lot of things went wrong in the process.”
In Yellowstone National Park, 44 people have been injured by grizzly bears since 1979, according to Linda Veress, public information specialist for the Park Service. For all park visitors combined, the chances of being injured by a grizzly bear are approximately one in 2.7 million visits. The risk is “significantly lower for people who don't leave developed areas or roadsides and higher for anyone hiking in the backcountry.”
People have been coming to Wyoming to see bears for a long time, and until the 1960s, tourists watched grizzlies eat the day’s garbage from bleacher seats in Yellowstone. Attitudes have significantly shifted, and today, groups like For the Love of Bears work on clean-up projects with garbage companies, providing bear resistant trash cans and positive education to decrease bear/human conflict.
Outside the park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured 45 individual grizzly bears in 49 capture events in an attempt to prevent or resolve conflicts in 2021. Four bears were captured twice. Twenty-three of those captures were a result of grizzly bears killing livestock, primarily cattle. Seventeen were captures involving bears that obtained food rewards like garbage.
Arctic adventures in a changing landscape
Shumway’s foray into the Arctic started over a decade ago, when he was a professor at Rocky Mountain College teaching photography and communications. He was asked to accompany students on a research project, and he was hooked. Shumway often travels to Churchill, a town on Hudson Bay in the far north of Manitoba, Canada. The area sits on permafrost, or barren ground with few small trees growing in rocky ground. The area is the first place polar bears go to hunt seals each season, because as the freshwater Churchill River empties into the Hudson Bay, it’s the first to freeze.
“The bears, over tens of hundreds of thousands of years, have learned to come to this place so they can get back on the ice to feed,” he said.
The primary component of a polar bear’s diet is seal blubber, and they need ice to hunt.
“Sometimes the ice freezes, and then breaks off, and the bears are on an ice boat, basically, waiting for a seal to pop up,” Shumway said. “Other times, they just walk the ice edge looking for seals.”
Historically, polar bears would be forced off the ice in July or August due to warming temperatures. Lately polar ice has begun melting in June, meaning bears must go into a walking hibernation early. During walking hibernation, a bear will not eat or sleep, biding its time until the ice comes back.
“They get so many calories from seal blubber that they can handle that two to three month fast,” Shumway said. “Traditionally, it was September, October and then they were back on the ice. As the ice breaks up sooner in June or July, that means they’re hungry a little longer on the front end, and the freeze-ups are happening a little later as well.”
For a female bear, that can mean a 6% body fat loss. Shumway said he has seen a three week seasonal shift in his decade of traveling to the sub-Arctic.
An apex predator can be a bellwether of sorts for an ecosystem, and play a big role in how an ecosystem functions, from disease regulation to biodiversity maintenance, according to researchers.
“These systems have evolved to work in a certain way, and apex predators, much like humans, do really well when the system is working. They do poorly when the system starts to fall apart,” Shumway said.
His work is not limited to the Rockies or the Arctic, and he is hoping to travel to Ecuador and Columbia to photograph endangered Andean bears. But his experiences with black bear sows and cubs close to home rank high in his heart.
“For me, the moments with mothers and their cubs really stand out. I have had those experiences with polar bears, but more so with black and brown grizzly bears,” Shumway said. “There are some black bears I have photographed, mothers and their cubs three generations deep, in the backcountry in and around Yellowstone.”