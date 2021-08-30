SHERIDAN — Daley Nissen of Sheridan is part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band, which will make its 2021 debut Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football home opener against Fordham.
Nissen, a freshman actuarial science major, plays alto saxophone.
It will be the band's first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.
"We're off to a great start with a successful camp and are looking forward to returning to Memorial Stadium to perform for 90,000 of our best friends and spark the game-day atmosphere with our spirit and energy," said Tony Falcone, director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.