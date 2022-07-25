SHERIDAN — Euripides Eumenides: A Theatre History Podcast will host its first live episode July 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Longtime listeners and newcomers are invited to laugh by listening to a crazy story from theater history.
Aaron Odom of Trident Theatre will host guests Matt Gaston of The Sheridan Press and Dustin Hebert, a former guest and theater instructor from Casper, to discuss a scandalous tale that will tickle your funny bone.
The show will be rated R and is improvisational in nature, so adult language may be used and more adult topics may be discussed.
Tickets for the show cost $22 per person and are general admission in the Mars Theater. For additional information or tickets, see wyotheater.com.