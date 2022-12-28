SHERIDAN — Local political radio host Jeff Wallack will soon reach the pinnacle of his radio show, “Wyoming is Right.”
His pinnacle is former President Donald J. Trump.
“My goal was to get the president eventually,” Wallack said. “One morning, we got an email and it was there. It was a pretty exciting that day, and we got it booked and scheduled.”
Wallack hosts the conservative talk radio show on Wyoming Country KIX 96.5, a Big Horn Mountain Radio station, weekly on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. Wallack has hosted the show since its inception in April and has produced 32 shows so far. The show typically hosts state- and nationwide guests, with a focus on “Make America Great Again,” or Trump-supporting conservatives.
Through connections and an invitation to Trump’s campaign managers, Trump will appear on his talk show publishing Jan. 14, with Wallack conducting the interview over the phone Jan. 10.
“(The Trump campaign) must’ve checked us out because I got an email that said they agreed to do the show, and we’ve since scheduled it and booked it,” Wallack said.
Trump announced his White House bid for the 2024 presidency Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago waterfront estate in Florida, according to CNN. If elected, he would be the second-ever president ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.
Big Horn Mountain Radio General Sales Manager John Baggett said the station chose Wallack to air his talk show on the country station because of Wallack’s involvement in local politics.
“He’s very involved with politics, here and in the region, and with the Republican Party as well,” Baggett said. “We decided it was a good fit for us and it’s great having somebody like Jeff, he’s our eyes and ears with any of the political events that are going on.”
Wallack and Baggett mentioned Wallack’s presence at the Trump rally in Casper for Harriet Hageman, serving as a correspondent of sorts for the station. Baggett said he believes Wallack to find timely content for his listenership, having interviewed U.S. Congress-elect Harriet Hageman before and after she was elected this past election season and now graduating to an interview with Trump.
“It just goes to show that Jeff and the producer, Lou, are going after the newsmakers at all levels — local, state and federal,” Baggett said. “We’re excited for the progress that he’s made and the job that he’s doing in every show.”
Wallack said whether or not listeners like Trump, there’s something to be said about a former president calling into a local Sheridan radio show. The host’s first goal was meeting Trump at the Casper rally this year, which he completed after being introduced to him there. His next goal was realized when Trump’s campaign booked the interview.
“We used our network and my contacts with the campaign,” Wallack said. “I’ve been a Trump supporter since ‘16, so we just focused on (producing) an America-first, MAGA radio show.”
Folks wishing to listen to the broadcast can do so at 8 a.m. Jan. 14 or online after the air shows.