SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan processes thousands of tons of recycling per year, making new use out of discarded materials locally and across state lines. According to Seliena Parker, recycling and solid waste coordinator, the city of Sheridan Recycling Center processes about 2,130 tons of material a year, roughly 4.26 million pounds. With the continued population growth in Sheridan, Parker said this amount continues to climb.
Materials processed by the recycling center include paper, newspaper, magazines, cardboard, plastic, aluminum, tin cans and styrofoam. Parker said hard, dense styrofoam from electronics and appliances can also be recycled, a material not everyone realizes is recyclable. Though styrofoam has no designated drop sites in Sheridan, it can be brought directly to the recycling center at 1114 Kroe Lane.
Of the materials coming through the recycling center, Solid Waste and Recycling Collection Supervisor Paul Larson said the most common material seen is cardboard. The recycling center processes about 60 tons of cardboard per day, requiring daily pickup to keep Sheridan’s several recycling drop sites from overflowing.
Recycled materials are sorted through by hand at the recycling center and separated by material into individual bins, Larson said. Cardboard is recycled into more cardboard, toilet paper and tissue, plastics are incorporated into decking, insulation and sheet plastic and any materials that don’t have an immediate use in the community are shipped out to other facilities in neighboring states, servicing Colorado, Utah, Wisconsin and Oklahoma. The profits made from sales help the city continue to pay the wages of those on the ground at the recycling center and by extension, keep the service running.
“Not everything sent to the recycling center is recyclable. If an item has been contaminated with food or chemicals, it cannot be recycled,” Parker said. “If these items are soiled with grease and food residue they are categorized as contaminated and cannot be recycled. We encourage everyone within the community to clean/rinse all food containers. If the time is taken to place an item that we can accept into the bin, we want to do everything we can to ensure it is recycled.”
Erik Hoversten, community member, super recycler and former city sanitation employee in New York said his relationship with recycling, composting and waste management began upon witnessing the impacts of recycling on that wider scale. According to Hoversten, 30% of the waste being processed through New York landfills at the time was residential waste that could have otherwise been composted or recycled.
Over the years, Hoversten has made an effort to cut down his waste as much as possible. The most immediately noticeable change, Hoverston said, came upon cutting out food waste.
“Waste mitigation is something I have an interest in, so I got used to the process of managing my own waste and trying to find convenient ways to minimize it,” Hoverston said. “One thing I discovered through this is as soon as you take out all of the food waste from your trash, it’s really not that unpleasant to deal with because it’s not stinky and wet and messy and gross.”
While Hoversten has fine tuned his recycling and composting habits over the years to reach a near zero-waste lifestyle, Hoversten said starting small is equally as admirable. Trying to jump into a lifestyle change at the deep end can be discouraging and ultimately defeat the purpose.
“I found with a lot of different things that as soon as you try to set that sort of goal, at least for me, you’re never going to achieve it and to put that sort of burden and strain on yourself, you’re like, ‘Is it even worth it?’” Hoversten said. “It becomes a burden and not enjoyable, so allowing myself to throw things away is important to the process of still being successful.
“It’s a psychological thing as much as it is a practical or technological thing… It is intimidating, especially because every jurisdiction that you’re in has different rules for what’s recyclable and what’s not and often it’s just so confusing,” Hoversten continued. “I would say, just consider cutting out your food waste. Give it a week or two and see how you feel with your trash after that. I think it can be a pretty good paradigm shift for people to see that.”
With the perspective of sanitation in a major city, Hoversten said Sheridan’s recycling program shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“I don’t know if people recognize how impressive Sheridan’s recycling options are. It’s pretty amazing that for a community our scale, we have this single stream curbside pickup option every two weeks,” Hoversten said. “Most communities can’t sustain a recycling program like Sheridan is."
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.