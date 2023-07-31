SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan processes thousands of tons of recycling per year, making new use out of discarded materials locally and across state lines. According to Seliena Parker, recycling and solid waste coordinator, the city of Sheridan Recycling Center processes about 2,130 tons of material a year, roughly 4.26 million pounds. With the continued population growth in Sheridan, Parker said this amount continues to climb.

Materials processed by the recycling center include paper, newspaper, magazines, cardboard, plastic, aluminum, tin cans and styrofoam. Parker said hard, dense styrofoam from electronics and appliances can also be recycled, a material not everyone realizes is recyclable. Though styrofoam has no designated drop sites in Sheridan, it can be brought directly to the recycling center at 1114 Kroe Lane.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

