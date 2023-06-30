SHERIDAN — With Allen Thompson’s pending departure from the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners, his seat will be left vacant and require filling.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller has already received interest in the upcoming vacant seat from local Republicans, though he declined to name those who have expressed interest because they have not formally applied for the position.
“We haven’t even put an announcement out there and I’ve already got three names,” Bryan Miller said.
The process to fill a vacant seat on the board is laid out by Wyoming Statute 18-3-524. The statute requires the local party be notified of a vacancy within 20 days, at which point the chair of the local party has 20 days to call a meeting to select three people for the vacancy and deliver the names to the board of county commissioners. The board then has 20 days to approve the appointment of one of the three finalists; should it fail to do so, a district court judge fills the vacancy.
Because Thompson is a registered Republican, the Sheridan County Republican Party will receive notice of the vacancy on his first day out of office. The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners has provided a preliminary notice of the pending vacancy.
Miller said with the advance notice the party’s plan is to gather information and work out their application and interview procedures to help expedite the process.
While the vacancy exists, Sheridan County Commission Chair Christi Haswell said business for the board will continue as usual because a quorum will be present — only three commissioners are required for a quorum. However, the hope is to fill the vacancy as soon as they can and could be done as early as Aug. 15.
Haswell said she hadn’t touched base with other commissioners yet, but she has a general idea of what they’ll be looking for in a candidate to fill the vacant seat.
“We would like someone… that’s engaged. It’s a relatively non-political position so we’re going to be looking for somebody that doesn’t have an axe to grind,” Haswell said. “We want to make sure that whoever we're selecting understands what the commissioners oversee.”
Haswell added the board is also looking for someone who will bring perspective and support a collaborative culture it has established.
Much of the work the county commission does, Haswell said, focuses on ensuring the community has quality roads, ambulance service and library system and supporting the sheriff’s office.
“Those don’t tend to be political issues,” she said.
The person appointed to the Sheridan County commission will serve until a successor takes office following the next general election, which will occur Nov. 5, 2024.