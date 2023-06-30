Allen Thompson.jpg
Allen Thompson, pictured Friday, June 23, 2023, will be leaving the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners at the end of July. He will be joining the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police as its executive director.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With Allen Thompson’s pending departure from the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners, his seat will be left vacant and require filling.

Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller has already received interest in the upcoming vacant seat from local Republicans, though he declined to name those who have expressed interest because they have not formally applied for the position.

