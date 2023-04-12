SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents want the Acme special planning area to remain the same.
During a Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week, the board once again opened the floor to the area’s stakeholders to share opinions on how the area should be managed and why it may be important. The commission is set to consider potential changes in zoning to the special planning area.
Sheridan County’s comprehensive plan in 2020 identified Acme as a special planning area. The designation recognized the area’s “unique economic development potential,” according to the comprehensive plan. The area is a roughly 700-acre area between Sheridan and Ranchester near Interstate 90. The Tongue River runs through the special planning area and the Kleenburn Recreation Area is located in the area, as well.
People who spoke during the March public hearing regarding the special planning area expressed a desire to maintain the status quo in the area and potential impacts on wildlife habitats. Those in attendance during the latest public meeting about the area shared similar sentiments.
Penny Vance, a staff member for Powder River Basin Resource Council, said the uniqueness of the area has made it important to the community.
“It’s a very unique, aesthetic, natural resource and recreation area in our county and has become kind of a cherished place for all of the surrounding communities among the people who live here,” Vance said. “It’s not just a place, it’s a part of our historic heritage and one of the few public wild spaces that we can access without traveling for miles.”
Joan Tellez said people new to the community may not recognize the value of Acme and the area.
“People who move in don’t have the same values as the local people have,” Tellez said.
Jill DeLapp said she is concerned about the preservation of wildlife habitats in the Acme special planning area.
Planning and Zoning Commission Chair John Seely said the public comment was meant to allow the commission to take public input under consideration for any future action in the special planning area.
A draft of a proposed plan outlining recommended future actions will be prepared by Sheridan County Planner Mark Reid and his staff ahead of the commission’s May meeting. The draft, as well as any potential changes desired by the commission, will be discussed at that meeting.