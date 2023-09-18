SHERIDAN — According to 2023 data released by the Wyoming Healthy Aging Coalition, Sheridan County ranked on par with or better than state averages in several areas of need such as wellness, caregiving and access to care.
With 29% of Sheridan’s population consisting of adults older than 60, The Hub on Smith’s Fun and Wellness Director Lisa Wells said community resources are a great way to address the needs of the aging population.
AARP Associate State Director Thomas Lacock said 75% of counties in Wyoming are considered frontier counties, meaning there are only seven residents per square mile. Frontier counties have five times less access to primary care and lower rates of diagnosis for health conditions like chronic disease. Of adults 60 or older, 5.8% did not see a doctor when needed due to cost concerns, compared to the state estimate of 6.4%.
Adults 65 or older diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other related dementias was 8.8%, slightly higher than the state average of 8.2%, but Lacock noted Sheridan County has been proactive in the world of dementia with better access to care and higher rates of diagnosis than other counties in the state.
Wells said The Hub offers support for those experiencing brain change like dementia and Alzheimer’s in the form of various activities and programs to facilitate socialization and peer support.
“I have one gentleman [who’s] experiencing brain change… He reports that after exercise, ‘I come, I get a good workout and it clears my mind, but I also get to be with my friends,’ and that’s just perfect. It’s huge,” Wells said. “He is very open and tells [people], ‘Hey, I might forget some things, I have been recently diagnosed with brain change, so I might not remember your name,’ and everyone’s really welcoming to him and accepting him for where he is. That’s a big deal.”
Fun and wellness programs can act as a gateway to addressing the needs of the aging population in a low stress environment, Wells said. Something as simple as a cooking class for one or a game of pool with friends can be the start of a larger conversation about many issues faced by the aging population, such as mental and physical wellness, food insecurity and the anxieties that can come with aging itself.
“We can tease into it with yoga, with mind, body and spirit… We can bring it in through art classes, letting the colors speak through us and visiting with each other,” Wells said. “People appreciate so much the way that they can socialize.”
