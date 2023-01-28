SHERIDAN — Bradford Burns discovered his love of rock climbing five years ago in Piney Creek, a canyon just outside of Story. Since then, his love of rock climbing has carried him from a position as a climbing guide with Bighorn Mountain Guides to one of ten contestants on HBO Max’s “The Climb.”

“The Climb,” produced by Jason Momoa and hosted by famous rock climber Chris Sharma, features ten amateur rock climbing enthusiasts competing across some of Europe’s most challenging natural climbing attractions for a chance to win $100,000.

