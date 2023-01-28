SHERIDAN — Bradford Burns discovered his love of rock climbing five years ago in Piney Creek, a canyon just outside of Story. Since then, his love of rock climbing has carried him from a position as a climbing guide with Bighorn Mountain Guides to one of ten contestants on HBO Max’s “The Climb.”
“The Climb,” produced by Jason Momoa and hosted by famous rock climber Chris Sharma, features ten amateur rock climbing enthusiasts competing across some of Europe’s most challenging natural climbing attractions for a chance to win $100,000.
Burns was sought out to appear on the show after producers at HBO Max discovered his social media where he posts about his climbing endeavors.
“I just randomly one day went out climbing and got home and checked my email and I had an email from these HBO Max producers,” Burns said. “They reached out to me through email and they were just like, ‘Hey, we saw your stuff, we think you’d be great for this program, so you should apply,’ so I applied and kind of thought nothing of it. I was like, ‘There’s no way that I get on this TV show.’ I ended up having this series of interviews through September and October and finally ended up going to Mallorca in Spain at the end of October.”
His participation in the show granted Burns the opportunity to travel to highly revered climbing spots across the world that he had never traveled to before, from Mallorca, Spain to Wadi Rum, Jordan and more. Burns was challenged in ways he had never been able to experience locally.
“Europe and Spain, in particular, is like the Petri dish of hard climbing. If you’re a hard rock climber, at some point in your life you go over to Spain and you test your metal against the Spanish limestone scene, so I knew that I always wanted to do that but it’s pretty intimidating,” Burns said.
The hardest part, however, was the diversity of the challenges, Burns said.
“We weren’t just doing one type of climbing the entire show. The first week we did deep water soloing, which is when you climb above water without a rope or any equipment, so if you fall, you can fall 30 to 50 feet into the ocean, into the Mediterranean sea, so that’s what’s protecting you in that scenario,” Burns said. “Secondly we did sport climbing, which is pretty traditional, climbing with ropes and quick draws. The third week we did bouldering, which is climbing shorter rocks that are more difficult above pads. Basically my point is that the styles of climbs that we did were very varying and that was a big challenge for me.”
“The Climb” differs from other competitive reality shows in that the contestants got along well and wanted to see each other succeed, Burns said, adding the friendships made along the way were among the positive takeaways of the experience.
“There’s not really that cutthroat attitude or that attitude of like, ‘I want to see this person go,’ or ‘I don’t like this person.’ There was none of that,” Burns said. “We were all super supportive of each other and I think that’s the biggest thing that I took away from it, just how awesome the rock climbing community is and how awesome the other nine contestants were.
“It’s interesting going to a competition with rock climbing because in climbing you’re competing against the rock, you’re not competing against other people. You’re just competing against yourself and the route, so the concept of a climbing competition TV show is interesting and it’s kind of against some of the ethos that we have in rock climbing sometimes,” Burns continued.
Although he does not consider himself largely phased by the intrigue of celebrity, Burns said the opportunity to meet Sharma was another high point of being on the show. Sharma is a renowned rock climber and considered one of the best at the sport.
“I think that’s the main highlight of the experience, A, traveling across to Europe and meeting Chris Sharma and getting to climb some amazing limestone, but also the nine other friends that I made on the TV show,” Burns said.
“The Climb” premiered on HBO Max Jan. 12 and all eight episodes are available to stream.
