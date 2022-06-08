SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 administrators, in conjunction with Northern Wyoming Community College District and Johnson County School District 1, set forth plans to create its own Board of Cooperative Higher Education Services, following changes made because of the NWCCD split between Gillette and Sheridan colleges.
BOCHES serves as an entity through which high schools receive financial assistance for students taking dual and concurrent college courses, as well as provides funding for other programs like career and technical education classes. Currently, SCSD1 and JCSD1 students fall under the BOCHES controlled by Campbell County.
BOCHES funds derive from mill levies. Campbell County receives significantly more from its taxed mills compared to Sheridan County’s. In 2021, Campbell County received $1,696,286 from its 0.5 mills compared to Sheridan County’s $58,899 for SCSD1.
Jeff Wasserburger, state legislator and former K-12 educator in Campbell County School District, took over as executive director of BOCHES in 2017, according to the Gillette News Record. Campbell County’s BOCHES includes paid staff of Wasserburger as executive director and a secretary.
“We’re not considering replicating that model,” NWCCD President Walt Tribley said. “We think we can handle it, any of the administrative details for sure, at the college. This is a very transparent process — the county treasurer knows exactly how much money is going to this school district’s taxing area.
“It’s not as large or as much money; we don’t think we need to hire a full-time executive to take care of this pot of money,” Tribley continued. “It would be taking away from money for the kids, so to speak.”
Tribley said if through the process administrators discover a need for help allocating funds, he would talk with SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride and JCSD1 Superintendent Charles Auzqui and potentially have them facilitate distribution as an honorary executive director for a small stipend. Campbell County’s mill collection allows for the full-time position in Wasserburger.
Administrators at the involved schools started this process one year earlier to adequately follow Wyoming State Statute’s requirements for forming a new board under cooperative educational services. Next steps include approving a resolution that withdraws the three schools — SCSD1, JCSD1 and NWCCD — from Campbell County’s BOCHES and announces intentions to form its own entity. Once approved through local school boards, Tribley, Kilbride and Auzqui will finalize a now-draft version of an agreement for the new board, approve those through the boards of trustees and finalize the board through the State Board of Education.
“That sets the groundwork for us to start a new BOCHES July 1, 2023,” Tribley said.
Sheridan County School Districts 2 and 3, encompassing Sheridan, John C. Schiffer Collaborative and Arvada-Clearmont high schools, partner with NWCCD for its higher education dual and concurrent enrollment classes but do not utilize BOCHES mill levy funding.
Two SCSD1 board trustees will sit on the BOCHES board, as well as representatives from JCSD1 and NWCCD boards to compile the new BOCHES board.
SCSD1 meets for its regular board of trustees meeting in Ranchester 6 p.m. June 21 and will vote to approve the resolution and make any needed changes, while JCSD1 meets 6 p.m. June 13 and NWCCD meets 4:30 p.m. June 21.