SHERIDAN — The national debate over the controversial critical race theory, or CRT, could reach Sheridan County soon.
At the end of the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees meeting July 21, Trustee Trinity Lewis announced her intentions to introduce a resolution in opposition to CRT and supporting Wyoming State Superintendent Jillian Balow, who is May issued a statement saying she was alarmed over efforts by federal officials to encourage school districts to use the curriculum related to author Ibram X. Kendi and the New York Times “1619 Project.”
CRT is not new, as the academic concept dates back more than four decades, according to EducationWeek. At its core, the theory teaches racism is not just a product of any one person but is embedded in the nation’s legal systems and policies.
“This is an alarming move toward federal overreach into district curriculum and should be rebuked across party lines,” Balow said in a prepared statement opposing any federal requirements to teach CRT. “The draft rule is an attempt to normalize teaching controversial and politically trendy theories about America’s history. History and civics should not be secondary to political whim.”
Lewis said she was motivated to author the resolution, which she plans to introduce at the board’s next regular meeting Aug. 18, after being contacted by parents who are concerned about the CRT curriculum permeating local schools.
“Thankfully, there is statewide support for keeping critical race theory out of Wyoming schools, which makes such a resolution a no-brainer,” Lewis said. “The drafted resolution is in line with the statements Superintendent Balow made earlier this year on the topic.
“The resolution will focus on supporting the vision and mission of the Wyoming Department of Education and will state that CRT has no place within those parameters,” she added.
Amy Vineyard, SCSD3 board chair, said she’s not ready to announce how she might vote on such a resolution.
“Trinity will bring the resolution to the board. We will discuss and go through the resolution and decide as a board to bring the resolution to the Wyoming School Board Association,” Vineyard said. “As for supporting or not supporting the resolution, I’d like to see the resolution as a whole before I make that decision at the meeting.”
If approved by the SCSD3 board, WSBA Executive Director Brian Farmer said the statement could be one of the first of its kind passed by a K-12 board in the state.
“The vast majority (of school boards) have simply recognized they’re just not teaching it,” Farmer said. “It’s just not part of the district’s curriculum. They recognize that and just move on.”
Farmer added Wyoming school districts have been able to take that position, as CRT is not part of any curriculum approved at the state level and, thus, not mandated to be taught in local schools.
“Wyoming state standards don’t address any part of CRT,” he said. “School districts have said this just isn’t what they’re teaching.”
That sentiment was echoed by local officials from all three Sheridan County school districts.
“We have had a few inquiries asking about (CRT) and we provide the same response,” said Pete Kilbride, superintendent for Sheridan County School District 1. “We teach the Wyoming state standards in all curricular areas. A change would have to be implemented at the state level or subtracted from the state standards.”
Like SCSD1, Sheridan County School District 2 officials said for CRT to be taught in local schools, there would first have to be a change in statewide requirements.
“SCSD2 will not address this or other additions to our curriculum until the concepts are added to the state standards,” said Mitch Craft, the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment.
Other school officials said they believe CRT is simply not needed.
“We feel the state standards already address cultural diversity,” added Sara McGinnis, SCSD1 curriculum director.
Overall, Farmer said he doesn’t expect the debate over CRT to be as divisive as it already has been in other parts of the country.
“For the most part, it hasn’t really blown up in Wyoming like it has in Idaho and other places,” he said. “People are concerned about it, asking what’s going on. The topic has come up in most of the school districts, but they’re satisfied that this is not part of the curriculum and is not being taught in Wyoming classrooms.”