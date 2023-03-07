SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan high school students were recognized at last night’s school board meeting after they went out of their way to provide CPR and to contact emergency services when they saw a man later identified as Duane Williams who had collapsed on the side of Highland Ave. the afternoon of Feb. 14.
Austin Orum was on his way home after school. Zachery Leiding , and Wyatt Phillips were on their way to track practice on the snowy afternoon of Feb 14, when they separately passed Williams on Highland Avenue. Orum was one of the first on the scene with his mother. They checked on the man and stabilized his head. Phillips and Lieding pulled over soon after to check on the man. An unidentified nurse also pulled over to help administer CPR with the boys’ assistance.