SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management recently earned recognition with the 2021 Platinum Excel Award.
According to SHRM, the award recognizes outstanding achievements in chapter operations and a commitment to providing meaningful programs and services to members.
The award also recognizes continued growth and development of the chapter.
The local SHRM chapter hosts monthly luncheons featuring educational programs and topics.
To learn more about the chapter, see bighornmountain.shrm.org.