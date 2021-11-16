SHERIDAN — Last week, the Society for Human Resource Management awarded Big Horn Mountain Chapter the 2021 Pinnacle Award in recognition of its high achievements advancing the profession of human resources.
The Pinnacle Award is the most prestigious honor SHRM state councils and chapters can receive. Created in 1991, it recognizes innovative projects created and implemented by SHRM affiliates. Big Horn Mountain Chapter was one of 12 human resource organizations — out of more than 600 — from across the country to win the award in 2021.
“SHRM affiliates are leading the way in reinventing the world of work,” said SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. “By pioneering educational programs, creating inclusive cultures and increasing the workforce readiness of underserved and underemployed populations, each SHRM chapter and state council winner helped to lift up their community.”
“We are incredibly honored to receive this award just for doing what we as HR professionals should always be doing — making sure we all have access to the resources and support we need to, in turn, support our organizations and staff,” said Nicole Romeo, president-elect of the Big Horn Mountain Chapter.
“We cannot begin to express the gratitude our chapter has for winning such a prestigious award, chapter President Jill Keller added. “Every one of our volunteer chapter presidents has worked hard to achieve this accomplishment, and we could not have done this without each of you in supporting HR professionals.”
The Big Horn Mountain Chapter, located primarily in Sheridan developed an initiative to maintain and increase services and participation for HR professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chapter board, consisting of 15 members, worked together to increase professional development scholarships and opportunities to accommodate state and local orders, business requests and mandates, and comfort levels during the pandemic to allow for HR professionals to continue receiving credits and crucial education and training.
Winning programs, selected from 70 applications, receive a $1,000 prize given by Raymond James, which is the sponsor of this year’s Pinnacle Awards. The awardees were recognized at SHRM’s Volunteer Leaders Business Meeting, live online Nov. 10-12.