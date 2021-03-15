SHERIDAN — While the Sheridan region started the year off with a much lower than normal snowpack, the most recent report from the Natural Resources Conservation Service shows improvement.
"After winter’s sudden arrival and some brutal cold days last month, snowpack water content through the Eastern Bighorns is much more typical for this time of year than a month ago," Andrew Cassiday said via email March 2. Cassiday is a district conservationist with the Sheridan Field Office for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's NRCS. "Lower elevation sites appear to be a bit below median, but overall most sites are still near median with quite a few sites somewhat above."
Cassiday added warm weather in March could impact the snowpack, especially low elevation snow.
According to the early March report, snowpack percent of median ranged from 67% of the 30-year median to 113% of median, while most sites had percent of median values from 90-110%.
Tongue River drainage composite snow-water data, from Snotel sites and manually collected snow-courses, averaged just below median, at 95%, according to the report. The same composite snow-course and Snotel data in the Clear Creek drainage indicate similar average snow-water at 93% of median. Snotel data collectors are permanent, remote sites that transmit real-time snow-water content and precipitation data via satellite link.
As a whole, the report said, Powder River Basin, including the Clear Creek drainage, was a bit higher at 99% of median according to Snotel site data.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, snowpack acts as a natural reservoir, providing water throughout the summer. That water is typically collects in water reservoirs for municipal use and is used for agriculture irrigation, but also provides water to vegetation to reduce the likelihood or frequency of wildfire.
While much of the state, particularly south of Sheridan County, received large amounts of snow over the weekend, the Bighorn Mountains were largely missed by the winter storm that affected much of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota before moving into the Midwest.
The recent snow will also help address the drought situations across much of Wyoming. According to the most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor released March 11, most of Sheridan County is categorized as abnormally dry, though portions in the southeastern corner of the county are considered to be experiencing moderate or severe drought.
Much of Wyoming, particularly in the central region, is categorized as in extreme drought. The only portion of the state not listed in any drought category remains large portions of Teton County.
Currently, significant wildland fire potential for the Northern Rockies Geographical Area, which includes Wyoming, is expected to be normal for March through June, according to the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook prepared by Predictive Services of the National Interagency Fire Center.
The amount of rain and snow received over the next few months, paired with how warm temperatures the region sees will determine risk and severity of the 2021 fire season.