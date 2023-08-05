Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.