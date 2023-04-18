Sheridan soccer falls to Thunder Basin
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys soccer teams both lost to Thunder Basin on the road Monday.
The Lady Broncs lost 3-0 against the Lady Bolts.
The Broncs lost 2-0 to the Bolts.
Sheridan boys host Laramie Friday and South Saturday, while the girls travel south to face Laramie Friday and South Saturday.
Coaches earn winter accolades
SHERIDAN — Three Sheridan County coaches earned recognition for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Sheridan's Taylor Kelting and Big Horn's Kirk McLaughlin earned winter coach of the year for track and field from the Wyoming Coaches Association. Sheridan's Tyson Shatto earned the award for boys wrestling.
SC rodeo competes in Casper
SHERIDAN — This past weekend, the Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams had a successful competition at Casper College in Casper.
Joe Preibe of Independence, Iowa, earned first place in the overall average of the saddle bronc event. Priebe completed a dominant ride in the first round that attained a score of 73 points, and the judges scored his second ride with 66 points. This excellent performance by Preibe earned the Generals 145 regional points.
Clancy Glenn of Parma, Idaho, placed eighth in the overall average in the Saddle Bronc event. Glenn performed a massive ride that earned a score of 76 points in the first round, but he was unable to complete his ride in the second round. This performance earned the Generals rodeo teams 60 regional points, which allowed Glenn to cinch the regional saddle bronc riding title for the 2023 season.
Tayson Jones of Howes, South Dakota, earned seventh place in the overall average in the Saddle Bronc event. Jones completed a ride that scored 54 points in the first round, and his second ride earned 50 points.
Joey Carley of Philip, South Dakota, earned third place in the barrel racing and breakaway competitions. Carley's first run in barrels earned a time of 14.74 seconds, and she hustled through the barrels in the second round, receiving a time of 14.41 seconds. In the breakaway event, Carley roped her calf in 3.1 seconds in the first round, and in the second round, she roped her calf in 3.4 seconds. These performances earned her the Generals 80 regional points in both events.
Callie Aamott of DeSmet, South Dakota, earned fourth place in the overall average in the Barrel Racing event — and split the win with her teammate Carley in the first run. Aamott's first ride was timed at 14.57 seconds, and her second ride earned a time of 14.65 seconds. This performance earned 95 regional points for the Generals.
To learn more about the 2023 Sheridan College Generals rodeo teams and their full schedule, see sheridan.edu/rodeo.
Local bowlers compete
SHERIDAN — Robert Brown of Wapati claimed the title in a challenge match at the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association Town and Country Lanes tournament in Billings, Montana, by defeating Ken Carcich of Sheridan by a score of 247-244. Brown forced the second match by winning the first 212-190.
With the win, Brown took home $215, while Carcich pocketed $199 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Craig Nickel with a 296 game in match play. Keith Loran of Billings was the high qualifier with a 946 for 4 games.
There were 38 bowlers who competed from North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana, including Carcich and Curt Macha of Sheridan.
Bowlers may obtain their yearly scoring report by contacting Dale at dalematthaes@gmail.com and they will be emailed back to the bowler. A summer meeting in the plans and everyone will be informed as to when the meeting will take place and where. Stay tuned for more updates on the Double Nickel web page at doublenickelscratchassociation.org, and the Double Nickel Scratch Association Facebook page.
BHSU athletes compete
SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University track and field athletes competed in Azusa, California, over the weekend at the Azusa Pacific's Bryan Clay Invitational.
Sheridan graduate Tim Brown recorded a 3 minute, 53.21 second run for eighth place in the men's 1,500-meter run. Brown also ran the 3,000-meter steeplechase, running a 9 minute, 9.07-second race for the ninth fastest steeplechase time in BHSU program history. He's fifth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 11th in the Division II South Central Region and 28th in all of Division II in the steeplechase.
Sheridan's Sylvia Brown and Xiomara Robinson ran the women's 10K Saturday, notching provisional times and personal bests in Azusa.
Sylvia Brown ran 35 minutes, 32.14 seconds for the 10K, earning an NCAA provisional time, seventh fastest time in conference and an all-time BHSU women's track and field record. She also ranks 11th in the South Central region and 28th in NCAA DII. Her run broke the BHSU record by nearly 90 seconds.
Robinson ran a 36 minute, 6.14 second 10K, breaking the old program record and sitting second behind Brown. Robinson's performance ranks her ninth in the RMAC and 13th in South Central, earning the senior an NCAA provisional mark.
Sheridan County footballers honored at UW
SHERIDAN — Two Sheridan County football athletes were honored at the University of Wyoming recently.
Former UW footballer and Sheridan graduate Parker Christensen and Big Horn graduate Will Pelissier will be honored as members of the 2023 Hampshire Honor Society, announced by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
Qualifications for the honor include a senior player who will graduate or a graduated player who has been out of high school at least three years and attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 out of a 4.0 scale, met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and been starters or significant contributors through the 2022 season.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society was created in 2007 to honor college football student-athletes in all divisions. Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of the Hampshire Companies, established an endowment to fund the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in `07. He was a former NFF chair from 1994-2006, and currently serves as NFF chair emeritus.
Each player earning membership into this year’s honor society will receive a certificate commemorating their achievement.