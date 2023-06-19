SHERIDAN — Producing quality stock dogs like World Stock Dog Champion Quirt is Wendy Auzqui’s passion. Starting off Quirt’s training at 1 year old, she quickly rose to the challenge, earning the nickname NASCAR Quirt with her raw speed.
"Ten to 11 years ago I got my first border collie and he was super easy, his name was Tony,” Auzqui said. “Because he was so easy, I thought I would continue. We started going to dog trials and he was really successful and obedient. I was smitten with the whole thing.”
Quirt is one of 12 dogs Auzqui houses on her ranch, along with champion stock dog Frank as well.
“I first got Quirt from Buzz Shearon,” Auzqui said. “He called me and said, ‘I bought a dog from Canada and its name is Quirt and I want you to train her.’ When Quirt came, she was really subdued and quiet; she did not act like the other border collies. I remember I called Buzz and said, ‘Well, I like your dog but I am going to do some work here. I am going to take all the screws out and put them on the desk and let her be a dog with no rules and I am going to slowly put those screws back in and tighten them as necessary.’ He laughed and agreed. I did just that and took out all the screws and said, ‘Go have fun Quirt.’ She did not know what to do with that freedom. She just turned a corner and she is the fastest thing ever. Now, she is NASCAR Quirt, she is doing her thing at top speed. I slowly put those screws back in but I threw some screws away because I did not need them anymore. Quirt is me in dog form. All she needed was someone to say, ‘I understand you Quirt.’”
Auzqui finds the task of training a stock dog pretty simple. Dogs are born with the ability to herd anything, Auzqui said. If the dog is gathering the sheep in a clockwise fashion, Auzqui uses the words “come by,” and if the dog is gathering the sheep counterclockwise, the word is “away.” Auzqui finds the words can pretty much be anything as long as she repeats the same ones repeatedly.
Auzqui then connects the words to her whistle.
Dogs can herd anywhere from one to 700 sheep depending on their skill level. One sheep is the hardest to do by far, Auzqui said. Single sheep do not have that herd to rely on, making the situation difficult.
Auzqui can work with both sheep and cattle, each holding its own challenges.
“Sheep have a bigger flight zone which just means the dog can work them at a bigger distance,” Auzqui said. “Cattle have a smaller flight zone because they are not intimidated by dogs as much. Therefore, the dog can and sometimes has to bite the cow whereas a lot of times, you can move sheep without touching them. Dogs have something called ‘eye.’ If I said my dog has a lot of eye, that means that the dog can move the sheep with its eyes more than its body.”
To have a good stock dog, they must be a team player and have a flexible brain. Auzqui has found that after repetitive practice, her border collies will have a difficult time deviating from one task; however, the best of her dogs can deviate from that path and complete new tasks. Auzqui also looks for power in a dog.
“Dogs with power can walk up to the livestock and move them without touching them,” Auzqui said. “I want a dog that has stamina because it might be an all-day thing. I have found that border collies have lost a great deal of stamina. I also want a real responsive dog like Quirt.”
Over the five years Quirt has been on earth, Quirt has won horseback cattle classes, cattle dog trials, sheep dog trials and field trials on sheep.
“With field trials, the sheep are set out at maybe 300-500 yards away,” Auzqui said. “Quirt leaves my feet and we only communicate through whistling. She brings the sheep back to me and we do a few obstacles and pen the sheep at the end. Those are judged not timed, meaning somebody is watching. They want straight lines and a slow pace as well as to make sure that the sheep are handled correctly. The arena trials are timed and the field trials are judged.”
At the Calgary Stampede at the World Stock Dog Championships, Quirt worked with three sheep through a variety of obstacles to eventually put them in a pen in, hopefully, less than four minutes. Quirt came in with a time of two minutes and five seconds, winning her the world title.
While Quirt is the World Stock Dog Champion, Auzqui believes that Frank is the true champion.
“Frank is the best dog in my kennel,” Auzqui said. “He is very proactive. One day I was sorting little black Jacob sheep and big white Rambouillet sheep. I was sorting black from white and the very last black sheep I messed up and it went in with the white sheep. I did not think it was a big deal, so I was putting my gates back the way I wanted them and I could hear something behind me and Frank had got the black sheep sorted out of the white and was holding the gate for me. I did not tell him to do any of that. That is just a brilliant dog.”
Auzqui currently provides private lessons at her house and travels to clinics around the U.S. She has around 12-15 people currently coming out to her home for lessons.
“That is one of my favorite things,” Auzqui said. “It is really one-on-one and I always learn something while I am helping someone else. I watch and read what the dog is trying to communicate to the person. Basically, I am the interpreter. I work to get the dog and the person on the same page and speaking the same language.”
Auzqui acquires new sheep every so often to make sure she continues to challenge her dogs as well as her students’ dogs.
“We have some neighbors and their last name is Little and they provide me with fresh sheep to work,” Auzqui said. “Your dogs are only as good as your livestock, so when your sheep get worked a lot, they get acclimated to the dogs and the dogs have no work to do. The sheep know it all at that point. You need sheep that will challenge the dog.”
Student Ronda Pletcher has taken lessons with Auzqui for five years.
“I had an opportunity to purchase a dog from her,” Auzqui said. “I live on a farm and ranch and I just wanted to purchase a ranch dog. I got one of Frank’s puppies. It is a great opportunity to get a really good quality dog. He has turned out to be so much more than a ranch dog.”
Whenever Pletcher drives the seven hours to Auzqui’s house, she makes sure to stuff her vehicle with dogs.
“I started taking one or two dogs but now I bring a ton,” Pletcher said. “I take as many as I can to learn as much as I can with each and every dog when I am there. Communication is critically important. When you watch Wendy, it is like a magic show, their communication is so solid, and the dog knows where they need to be at all times. These dogs can sense the love and kindness of Wendy. The dog will do anything to please her.”
To document her experiences throughout the journey, Auzqui has started to write a book, packed full of stories of each of her dogs throughout the years and Auzqui's life experiences as a whole.
“It does not have a title yet, although a couple of days ago when I had the sheep in the creek, I was going to call it “Don’t Wash Your Wool Sweater” because when sheep get wet, they get really heavy,” Auzqui said. “The book is just a stockpile of stories and things I have done in my life and things that the dogs have taught me. So far I have 36 chapters and I started it a couple of years ago. It was 3 in the morning and I could not sleep and my husband, who is the best husband in the world, asked why I was not sleeping and I said I think I was hungry and I asked for a Pop Tart. My brain would still not shut off, so that is where the book started. I had a story going through my mind that would not let me sleep, so I got up and wrote the story down so I could sleep.”
Whenever Auzqui comes upon the inspiration for a new chapter, she will sit down and crank it out.