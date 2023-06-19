SHERIDAN — Producing quality stock dogs like World Stock Dog Champion Quirt is Wendy Auzqui’s passion. Starting off Quirt’s training at 1 year old, she quickly rose to the challenge, earning the nickname NASCAR Quirt with her raw speed.

"Ten to 11 years ago I got my first border collie and he was super easy, his name was Tony,” Auzqui said. “Because he was so easy, I thought I would continue. We started going to dog trials and he was really successful and obedient. I was smitten with the whole thing.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Recommended for you