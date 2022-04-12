CLEARMONT — Wyoming students wrote essays about how their lives have been shaped by a personal code of ethics as part of the American Dream Essay Contest.
Then, first-place winners from schools throughout the state — including Kamryn Michelena of Arvada-Clearmont High School — competed at the state competition April 10 in Casper.
The top essay at the state level wins $5,000 cash; second place receives $3,000; and third will win $2,000. Two honorable mentions will each receive $1,000. The American Dream Essay Contest is put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.
As part of the contest, high school students in Wyoming wrote essays describing how ethics have guided and shaped their lives. Students were sponsored by teachers, and the local teacher of each school’s first-place winner was recognized at the competition and received $300 for full-class participation. The American Dream Essay contest has impacted the lives of youth for more than 20 years in Wyoming.
The American Dream Essay Contest is centered on “Ten Principles to Live By,” as highlighted in the book, “Cowboy Ethics,” by bestselling author Jim Owens. Every high school and homeschool student in grades nine through 12 was invited to participate by reflecting on the Ten Principles (or their personal ethical beliefs), and writing an essay based on these guiding forces.