GILLETTE — More than 225 students were named to the Gillette College honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester, including Ellie Bard of Sheridan who was named to the president’s honor roll.
For full-time students to earn a place on the president’s honor roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit.
Gillette College is a two-year public college located in Gillette and part of Northern Wyoming Community College District. See sheridan.edu for more information.